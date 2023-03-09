Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Jane’s Addiction

Splitting the difference between punk rock, new wave, funk and Led Zeppelin, and embodying the cultural melting pot of its native Los Angeles, Jane’s Addiction was one of alt-rock’s key gateway acts in the late ’80s/early ’90s, paving the way for the boom that made household names of bands such as Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins. Though guitarist Dave Navarro is not currently touring for health reasons, the group is soldiering on with former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

DANCE

‘Dancing With the Stars: Live!’

It may have moved from ABC to Disney+, but there’s no slowing the phenomenon known as “Dancing With the Stars.” Local demand for the show’s live tour was so great that a second show was added. The Las Vegas “Dancing With the Stars: Live!” shows will feature dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart, along with co-host Gabby Windey and special guest stars Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio. They’ll take the stage at 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $54; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Keith Urban

After Adele pulled the plug on her first attempt at a residency, Keith Urban jumped in to fill some of those dates at Caesars Palace. He obviously didn’t wear out his welcome, though. Once he played those dates and the rest of his scheduled shows, he packed things up and moved down the street. See “Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday in Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $79; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FAMILIES

St. Patrick’s Day festival

Anything that extends St. Patrick’s Day is just fine in our book. Henderson’s 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off Friday, a full week ahead of the big day, with three days of carnival rides and games, entertainment and food. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, and the car show will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. The festival is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday along Water Street.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Inherit the Wind’

There are worse problems than having a smash hit musical on your hands. Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” has been extended through March 25, long after it was supposed to cede the theater to “Inherit the Wind.” So Majestic has joined forces with Vegas Theatre Company, as well as the ACLU of Nevada, to present the fictionalized account of the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, in which a Tennessee educator was tried for teaching human evolution. See “Inherit the Wind” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with additional dates through April 2, at Vegas Theatre Company, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $40; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Dim sum and mezcal

Through March 19, China Poblano in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is presenting its annual Bao & Mezcal menu featuring siu mai, bao, steamed eggplant and steamed vegetable dumplings paired with agave spirits. Cost: à la carte dim sum, $14.88-15.88; agave spirits, $8-9; and bao and mezcal sampler, $21.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Ween

During previous three-night stands at Brooklyn Bowl, Olympic-level oddballs Ween have performed upward of 90 (!) songs without repeating a single one. Not only does that testify to the depth of these dudes’ songbook, which spans funk, punk, metal, country and Latin-influenced jams about difficult customers at a Mexican eatery, but also their impressive command of it. See Ween at 7 p.m. Thursday through March 18 at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $59.50; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Stone Brewing dinner

Beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, Pub 365 in the Tuscany is hosting a four-course dinner featuring pours from Stone Brewing of Southern California. Tickets are $65, plus tax and gratuity; pub365lv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Desert Dogs

If you haven’t checked out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, the newest members of the National Lacrosse League, there’s an extra incentive this weekend when they host the Vancouver Warriors: a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey giveaway. The first 4,000 ticketed fans will receive the jersey honoring the team’s co-owner. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $25; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Flogging Molly

It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without green beer, questionable decision making and Celtic rockers Flogging Molly, who get the holiday started all proper with one rousing anthem after the next at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $47; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin