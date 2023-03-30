Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Concerts by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sting and the Aviators’ home opener lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith perform with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MUSIC

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Before their sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium in August, it had been a full decade since the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ previous Vegas gig. They’re not making fans wait that long this time around, following up that excellent, electric showing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Las Vegas Aviators

The Aviators are entering their 40th season in Las Vegas, going back to the days when the team was known as the Las Vegas Stars and was affiliated with the San Diego Padres. The opening series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers begins Tuesday with free T-shirt night, followed by the dog-friendly Bark in the Park on Wednesday and $2 beer night on Thursday. Game time is 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $13; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Sting

You can stand as close to Sting as your wallet will allow when the 17-time Grammy winner resumes his “My Songs” residency. The series of shows that began in October 2021 has only six dates left — but, as we’ve seen with Adele’s extension, anything can happen. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, with additional shows through April 9, in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $80; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Dane Cook

When internet-savvy comedian Dane Cook first shot to stardom in the early aughts, he was the stand-up that all the dude bros loved and all non-dude bros loved to hate. That was an unfair slight to Cook, though, whose George Carlin-like love — and mastery — of comedic wordplay and clever parsing of the English language has long belied his frat boy comedy rep. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $54; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD FESTIVAL

FoodieLand Night Market

FoodieLand Night Market is presenting a food festival from Friday through Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event features 100-plus food vendors and 75-plus merchandise vendors. Tickets to enter: $5. Vendor items require additional purchase. Tickets/details: foodielandnm.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Music of ‘Star Wars’

May the flutes be with you! Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character when the Young Artists Orchestra performs The Music of “Star Wars.” The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $50; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League prides itself on being the only MMA organization with a “win and advance” format. The league is kicking off its 2023 regular season with a three-event residency in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. First up: featherweight and light heavyweight fighters on Saturday. That’s followed by heavyweight and women’s featherweight fighters April 7 and lightweights and welterweights April 14. Tickets start at $25; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FAMILIES

Touch-A-Truck

Kids love trucks almost as much as parents love watching their kids love trucks. Everyone wins at Touch-A-Truck, then, which features more than 50 of said vehicles, including firetrucks, trash trucks, construction truck and more, plus food, activities and family-friendly entertainment, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Tickets are $8 online, $12 day of event; touchatruck.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Hedonistas de la Fe mezcals

Weekdays or weekends, Hedonistas de la Fe (Hedonists of the Faith) artisan mezcals are now available to sip in Las Vegas. The spirits, made using a 500-year-old method, are crafted in partnership with a top distilling family in Matatlan, Oaxaca, sacred ground for mezcal. The palate profiles of Hedonistas de la Fe variously feature pepper, tropical fruit, citrus, anise, florals and creamy apples. Look for the mezcals at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Momofuku bar), Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Sahara Las Vegas, The Venetian (Delmonico Steakhouse), La Casa Cigar Lounge, Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge and Marché Bacchus, Lee’s Liquors, Liquor Lineup, and Top Shelf Liquor on West Tropicana Avenue. Visit hedonistasdelafe.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

Bourbon dinner

From 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Yardbird in The Venetian is presenting a four-course dinner with cocktail pairings made using whiskeys from the Knob Creek portfolio. The dinner also features a sneak peek at the Yardbird barrel-aged bourbon launching in partnership with Jim Beam. Tickets: $140. Purchase/details: runchickenrun.com/las-vegas/menus.

Johnathan L. Wright