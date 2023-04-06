42°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 7:43 am
 
“Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure” debuts Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Imagine Exhibit ...
“Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure” debuts Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Imagine Exhibitions)

FAMILIES

‘Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure’

You can get up close and personal with more than 30 dinosaurs, without risking any “Jurassic Park”-style mayhem, at “Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure.” The new exhibition features animatronics, virtual reality and exhibits developed in collaboration with a world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist. The featured dinosaurs include the T. rex, the Spinosaurus and the Silver State’s recently discovered Nevadadromeus. “Dino Safari” will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Tickets start at $22.25; dinosafari.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Matt Bellamy from the band Muse performs at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany ...
Matt Bellamy from the band Muse performs at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MUSIC

Muse

Know that spare pair of eyeballs you have stashed away in the kitchen cupboard? You’ll want to break those bad boys out upon witnessing the retina-blasting spectacle of a Muse concert. The British rockers bring their dazzling live show back to Vegas with Evanescence in tow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $39.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Spend your Easter weekend with Judas Iscariot and the other Apostles as Broadway in the Hood presents “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Performances of the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in The Pearl at the Palms. Admission is free; RSVP at broadwayinthehood.org.

Christopher Lawrence

The Huntridge Theater is seen the day after Dapper Companies founder and developer J Dapper clo ...
The Huntridge Theater is seen the day after Dapper Companies founder and developer J Dapper closed on the historic venue in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

COMMUNITY EVENT

Huntridge relighting

Illuminating a bit of Las Vegas history, developers will light the marquee of the Huntridge Theater on Friday for the first time in two decades, an early step in its renovation. The venue, which opened in the 1940s as the city’s first desegregated movie theater and had a second life as a concert venue in the ’90s, closed in 2004. A free event to mark the occasion will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with the relighting set for 7:15, and will feature performances by local bands The Hypnotiques, the Rhyolite Sound and the Dirty Hooks. Food and drink from Yukon Pizza, Winnie & Ethel’s, Stay Tuned Burgers and Horse Trailer Hideout will be available for purchase, and the Neon Museum will host a tent with kids activities.

Review-Journal

Preslee Totton, 6, of Overton, dives off her mount during a qualifying round of mutton bustin a ...
Preslee Totton, 6, of Overton, dives off her mount during a qualifying round of mutton bustin at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Logandale on Friday, April 10, 2015. The annual fair featuring rides, attractions, food, a junior livestock show and rodeo continues through April 12. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FAMILIES

Clark County Fair & Rodeo

Ever wanted to put your 4-year-old on the back of a sheep, then turn them loose out of a bucking chute, just to see what happens? Well, you’re in luck as mutton bustin’ returns to the Clark County Fair & Rodeo. There’s also a full-size rodeo that’s expecting more than 600 of the world’s top competitors, as well as a carnival and live entertainment. The Clark County Fair & Rodeo is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through April 15 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 16 at the fairgrounds in Logandale. Fair admission starts at $15, and rodeo admission starts at an additional $15; ccfair.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Bartender Bree Barlow pours a beer at PT's Tavern, the site of the former Beano's Casino, 7200 ...
Bartender Bree Barlow pours a beer at PT's Tavern, the site of the former Beano's Casino, 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Golden Entertainment renovation and rebranded Beanoճ facility on West Lake Mead. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

BEER

National Beer Day

To celebrate National Beer Day on Friday, PT’s Taverns will offer half-priced beers during its happy hours, 5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 a.m. Michelob Ultra and Blue Moon are among the brews.

Johnathan L. Wright

Bizzy Bone, from left, Wish Bone and Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs n Harmony perform at the Iron Ho ...
Bizzy Bone, from left, Wish Bone and Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs n Harmony perform at the Iron Horse Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Turning harsh surroundings into pretty melodies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony emerged from inner-city Cleveland 30 years ago to drop their debut EP, “Creepin on Ah Come Up.” With their melodic savvy and tongue-spraining rhymes, their sound remains one of the most singular in all of hip-hop. See them at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Bobby Brown of New Edition performs in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebration on Satur ...
Bobby Brown of New Edition performs in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

New Edition

The “Candy Girl” is all grown up: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their aforementioned debut album, R&B favorites New Edition are back with their “Legacy Tour,” which also features Keith Sweat, the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall) and Tank. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

The front terrace of Brezza in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, looking into the restauran ...
The front terrace of Brezza in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, looking into the restaurant. (Sabin Orr)

FOOD & DRINK

Lunch at Brezza

Executive chef Nicole Brisson recently launched lunch service, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, at her Brezza restaurant in Resorts World. The lunch menu, served in the dining room or on the terrace, features 14 dishes, including salumi chopped salad, a mortadella melt and cannoli. Reservations: brezzaitalian.com or 702-676-6014.

Johnathan L. Wright

Gabriel Iglesias arrives at the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Mo ...
Gabriel Iglesias arrives at the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias

The Strip is fluffier than a pillow factory this weekend as Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is in the midst of headlining four straight nights in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. See him at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $105; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

