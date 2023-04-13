Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Top Fuel drivers, from top, Shawn Langdon, Leah Pruett, Steve Torrence and Brittany Force compete in the second round of Top Fuel eliminations at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

SPORTS

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

It’s twice the fun of traditional drag racing as the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals return. One of the country’s only four-wide events will see dragsters topping 300 mph. Qualifying begins at 8 a.m. Friday, with racing starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. General admission tickets for all three days start at $137 for adults with children 12 and younger admitted free; lvms.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

‘John Mulaney: Hiatus in Vegas’

John Mulaney is about to spend so much time in Las Vegas he’ll be able to form a legitimate opinion about what the Raiders should do with that No. 7 pick. The comic behind everything from a Netflix kids show to a Broadway run with Nick Kroll to those weirdly specific “Saturday Night Live” musicals about things not to do in New York is settling in for a five-night run. See “John Mulaney: Hiatus in Vegas” at 8 p.m. Wednesday through April 23 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $91.70; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘Brad Paisley: Acoustic Storyteller’

Brad Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and he’s once again ready to share the tales behind some of them as his “Acoustic Storyteller” showcase is becoming a yearly tradition. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Bluegrass Festival

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are golden indeed, having won the Grammy for best bluegrass album in February with their latest “Crooked Tree.” Now they headline the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival alongside the Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers Association, Vegas’ own The Unwieldies, the Tejon Street Corner Thieves, The Kody Norris Show and others. There will also be food trucks, an artisan market and a kids festival area with make-and-take projects, activities and more. The fiddles blare from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive. The event is free.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Pizza meets barbecue

Crust & Roux, the Town Square pizza and pot pie purveyor, and Big B’s Texas BBQ, in southwest Vegas, are collaborating on two dishes. The brisket pizza, built using Crust & Roux dough, is topped with Big B’s barbecue sauce (not too sweet like many barbecue pizzas) and slow-smoked beef brisket, plus red and green onions. The bean and brisket pot pie features Crust & Roux pie dough filled with a rich mix of smoked brisket, barbecue beans and barbecue sauce. The dishes are available through May 14 at Crust & Roux. Prices: $22, $28 and $34 for 12-, 16- and 20-inch pies, respectively, and $14 for pot pie.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILY

Las Vegas Highland Games

Toss some hammers, dig those Highland Dance moves, enjoy traditional Celtic drumming and piping and more at the return of the Highland Games. “Get your Celt on,” as they say, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas. Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and military with ID and $5 for kids 5-12; lasvegascelticsociety.org.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘The Callback’

Positively Arts, a nonprofit designed to empower local youth through the arts, is presenting its annual original musical. “The Callback,” written, produced by and starring the organization’s students, is the culmination of the three-month program. See it at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday in the Clark County Public Library Theater, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $10 for students, $20 for general admission; positivelyarts.org.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

Shareable libations

Aft Cocktail Deck on the Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Vegas is debuting new shareable libations served tableside in elaborate carafes from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through April 20 and 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Among the carafes are the Mykonos, made with Cîroc Passionfruit Vodka, Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur, pink guava, citrus, Tropical Red Bull and tropical fruit.

Johnathan L. Wright

DRINKS

Spring cocktails at Superfrico

Superfrico, Spiegelworld’s psychedelic Italian American restaurant in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, just launched its spring cocktail menu, with drinks such as the Spiritual Carwash (Tanqueray Gin, fino sherry, palo santo, sage), the Make It Snap Pea (white miso-infused gin, aquavit, Peychaud’s Bitters, snap pea syrup, lime, soda), the One More Time with Feeling (Ramazzotti Liqueur, Cynar, Lustau Sherry, Rittenhouse Whiskey, maple syrup) and more. Drinks begin at $21.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Vader

Polish death metal pioneers Vader celebrate 40 years of their guttural yet groovy pummel on their current tour, where they’ll be joined by brutish Brazilians Krisiun and tech-death head-spinners Decrepit Birth. Better get that neck brace in advance. See Vader at 7 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $28 in advance, $33 day of show; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin