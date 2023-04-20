Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

K-Pop group Enhypen perform during a showcase to introduce their album "Dimension: Answer" in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MUSIC

We Bridge

Celebrating Asian American culture in the arts, the We Bridge festival debuts in Vegas a year after K-pop superstars BTS took over the city in a demonstration of the power and sweep of said culture. The three-day event will span band appearances, panel discussions, art displays and immersive media installations, an authentic Asian marketplace, and concerts featuring Enhypen, Monsta X, Jessi, Viviz and more. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $45 per day for the expo; $60 per concert; webridgeexpo.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Davis vs. Garcia

The most anticipated fight of the year — and maybe of the past several years — pits lightweight star Gervonta “Tank” Davis against Ryan Garcia, he of the massive social media following. Neither has yet to face an opponent of the other’s caliber, so expect plenty of fireworks for as long as this one lasts. The card starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $205; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

PARTY

The Underground’s fifth anniversary

The Underground is turning 5, and like any good party for a 5-year-old, there will be plenty of booze. The speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum is celebrating with hors d’oeuvres and a menu of its new signature cocktails, along with live music by Red Penny Arcade and Dixie Flats. The party begins at 5 p.m. Friday at 300 Stewart Ave. Admission is free with the password “Plead the Fifth.”

Christopher Lawrence

TELEVISION

‘A Night in Mission Hill’

In the late ’90s, Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein were hot commodities, coming off two seasons of running “The Simpsons.” So, there was quite a lot of fuss when they sold an animated series to The WB that launched in the middle of the network’s “Buffy,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Felicity” heyday. “Mission Hill” was pulled from the schedule after two low-rated episodes, but that didn’t stop it from becoming an unlikely cult favorite. Now, Oakley and Weinstein are touring the country, screening episodes and answering questions from fans. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets start at $25; thespacelv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Mastodon and Gojira

Prog metal headliners unite when Mastodon and Gojira team up for the “The Mega-Monsters Tour.” Both bands merge the heady and the heavy with melody and aplomb, their respective songbooks dense yet digestible, catchy yet crushing. Get smooshed at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

PARTY

Studio 60’s ’70s-themed night

From 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, the rooftop Legacy Club in Circa is presenting its inaugural Studio 60 event, a ’70s-themed party with an open bar pouring three cocktails inspired by the era, plus disco stylings and live music. Studio 60 is presented in partnership with Aviation American Gin and Ketel One Vodka. Tickets are $100; circalasvegas.com/Studio-60.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘The House of Yes’

The JFK assassination weighs heavily on the Pascal family, down to Jackie-O, the daughter still obsessed with the former first lady in 1983. When her twin brother, Marty, brings his fiancée home for Thanksgiving, the family begins to unravel in shocking ways in Wendy MacLeod’s pitch-black comedy “The House of Yes.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, through May 6, at Majestic Repertory Theatre. Tickets start at $20; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Gin & Tonic Festival

The gin and tonic, created by the British, was taken up and elevated by the Spanish, and it’s now the country’s national drink. Through April 30, Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hosting its spring Gin & Tonic Festival featuring four creative G&Ts paired with four tapas plates. One match: Hendrick’s gin, Fever-Tree Indian tonic, makrut leaf, juniper, lemon and lime paired with José’s Taco (Jamón Ibérico de Bellota with Royal Osetra caviar). Cocktails: $20. Plates: $14-$60.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Sam Hunt

When it was being developed, Resorts World Las Vegas didn’t exactly seem like it was destined to become a hotbed of must-see country music concerts, yet here we are. The Las Vegas home of Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan adds Sam Hunt to the mix for two shows this weekend. See the “Body Like a Back Road” singer at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $49; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

EARTH DAY

Student Farmers Market

Earth Day weekend in Downtown Summerlin includes the return of the giant Student Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The market offers produce grown by more than 600 student farmers at 60 schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Proceeds benefit garden programs at participating schools. Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit that helps schools plant and operate teaching gardens, is organizing the market along with the Clark County School District.

Johnathan L. Wright