Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

A Life is Beautiful art exhibition, the USA Basketball Showcase and the return of Monster Jam top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Attendees pass by a mural by Ernest Zacharevic during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ART

Life is Beautiful charity exhibition

Its official name is the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival, but the vast majority of attention is reserved for the music. Not anymore. Recycled Propaganda is hosting a Life is Beautiful 10-year commemorative charity exhibition, curated by Paints With Care, that features work from more than 20 artists from previous festivals, along with classic merchandise and show posters. It’s open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays at 1114 S. Main St., Suite 120. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

USA Basketball Showcase

It may lack the overall appeal of the Olympics, but it’s the next best thing for USA Basketball. The 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup is on its way, and the U.S. national team will play Puerto Rico as a tuneup. The game is set for 7 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $99; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FILM

‘Cage Free Weekend’

Las Vegas’ greatest living thespian — or that of any other city, ever, since the dawn of civilization — the one and only Nic Cage, will be rightfully celebrated in his adopted hometown with a three-day film fest at The Beverly Theater, 515 S. Sixth St. “Cage Free Weekend” kicks off Aug. 10 with “Pig” at 7 p.m., followed by “Vampire’s Kiss” at 9:15. On Aug, 11, there’s “Leaving Las Vegas” at 9 p.m., with the festivities wrapping Aug. 12 with “Moonstruck” at 4 p.m. and “Con Air” at 9 p.m. Free; thebeverlytheater.com.

Jason Bracelin

DANCE PARTY

Barbie Rave

You’re a Barbie girl — or boy — living in a Barbie world, and you just want to party. Where to go? The Barbie Rave, naturally. Paint the town pink at this Barbie-inspired dance party at 9 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $15; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Monster Jam

As renowned Swiss thinker Jacob Burckhardt, the father of cultural history, famously said shortly before his death in 1897, “Of all the world’s great cultural achievements, monster truck rallies are definitely the most awesome. Definitely.” OK, so we’re paraphrasing a bit, but over 100 years later, his words definitely still ring true. Definitely. See for yourself when Monster Jam returns at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $20; unlvtickets.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Beer-pairing dinner

Beginning 6 p.m. Monday, Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson presents a dinner in its Triple B Restaurant offering four courses paired with a Mojave Brewing Company beer or cider. The main course pairing features prime rib au jus, herb roasted potatoes, creamed corn and creamy horseradish with a Hefe de Jefes Hefeweizen. Cost: $40 a person or $75 for couples, paid for at the dinner. Reservations: scottp@rainbowhenderson.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

BOOK SIGNING

‘Wonder Boy’

Journalists Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans conducted hundreds of interviews for their book, “Wonder Boy: Tony Hsieh, Zappos, and the Myth of Happiness in Silicon Valley.” Now they’re bringing it to downtown Las Vegas, where Hsieh made his biggest mark, for a conversation and book signing. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St. Copies of the book are for sale for $32.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Oyster Day

On Saturday, National Oyster Day, Caviar Bar in Resorts World is serving East and West Coast oysters for $1 each, up to six bivalves. Executive chef-owner Shaun Hergatt is anointing each oyster with his signature Caspy Caviar. Visit caviarbarlv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

Las Vegas Little Theatre season preview

Get an early look at Las Vegas Little Theatre’s 46th season with a free preview of scenes from its 2023-24 productions. Selections include William Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker,” Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Farnsworth Invention,” and “Elf: The Musical.” Performances are set for 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 3920 Schiff Drive.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINK

Power Up happy hour

Mondays through Thursdays, Asylum Arcade + Bar in Area15 presents Power Up, a special all-day happy hour in which locals with valid Nevada ID receive 25 percent off all beverages. Among the beverages are wine, canned and draft beer, boozy slushies and draft cocktails. Visit asylumarcade.com.

Johnathan L. Wright