Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Drake and 21 Savage, UNLV’s football opener and the Big Blues Bender highlight the lineup for the week of Sept. 1-7.

Drake and 21 Savage perform during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Drake, 21 Savage

“Her Loss,” hip-hop fans’ gain: To celebrate said collaborative album, rappers Drake and 21 Savage are hitting the road on their blockbuster “It’s All a Blur Tour.” The biggest rap outing of the year, the show will feature solo sets from both rappers, with the two also sharing the stage at the end of the night. See them at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $129; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody’

It’s never too early for Halloween. Just ask anyone who’s been to one of those costume pop-up shops that already have been around for weeks. In that spirit, Majestic Repertory Theatre is kicking off its eighth season with the world premiere of “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody.” A goof on the original 1996 movie that was itself a sendup of horror films, “Scream’d” also features a live rock band playing songs by ’90s stalwarts including ’N Sync and Britney Spears. “Scream” cosplay is encouraged. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with additional performances through Nov. 4, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $20 for students with ID, $40 for general admission; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Big Blues Bender

Sing the blues until you can sing no more at this ’round-the-clock bash where the bands get down until the sun comes up — well, almost. (The Howl at the Moon Pro-Am goes until 4:30 a.m. Thursday to Saturday nights). This year’s loaded lineup includes Keb Mo, Beth Hart, Jimmie Vaughn, Tab Benoit and dozens more. The four-day party kicks off at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Westgate Las Vegas. Four-day passes start at $595; bigbluesbender.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

UNLV football season opener

In their preseason poll, members of the media picked the Rebels to finish ninth out of the 12 teams (for now) in the Mountain West. New coach Barry Odom will take the first steps in hopes of proving them wrong when UNLV opens its season against the Bryant University Bulldogs out of Smithfield, Rhode Island. Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $29; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BENEFIT

Viva St. Jude

A benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Viva St. Jude runs Sept. 7 to 9 at Resorts World Las Vegas. The event features a welcome reception; golf with breakfast, brunch and bloody mary bar; a rooftop beer, wine and spirits tasting; a dinner with fashion show and open bar; and a poker tournament. Details/tickets: stjude.org/vivastjude.

Johnathan L. Wright

EXHIBIT

‘Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas’

Headliner. Casino owner. Legend. Debbie Reynolds’ iconic 52-year career as a Las Vegas performer is being celebrated in a new exhibit featuring her gowns, stage costumes and rare videos and images. “The Persona, The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas” opens Tuesday and will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Oct. 26, in the Grand Gallery of City Hall, 495 S. Main St. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Weezer

Play air guitar until your fingers are swollen nubs of pain when the “Indie Rock Road Trip” hits town. Headlined by ’90s alt-rockers Weezer, the bill also boasts fellow indie favs Spoon and White Reaper. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $51; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FREE PIZZA

Restaurant launch

From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, National Cheese Pizza Day, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is celebrating the opening of its River Rock Pizza & Pasta with a giant pizza-cutting ceremony, free 16-inch cheese pizzas for the first 50 guests, games (including toss the meatball plushie), giveaways (including free pizza for a year), and more.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party’

If the names Mega Wrex, Boneshaker and Gunkster mean anything to you — or, more importantly, to your children — you’re in luck. “Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party” is making its Las Vegas debut with monster truck battles, motocross, laser light shows and dance parties. See it all at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $15 for ages 2 to 12, $30 for everyone else; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Beer-pairing dinner

Beginning 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 138 Degrees Restaurant, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C-205, Henderson, is hosting a five-course dinner featuring pours from CraftHaus Brewery of Las Vegas. Cost: $75 plus tax and gratuity. Make required reservations through OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright