Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Ed Sheeran, AFAN’s Black & White Party and “Les Miserables” highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas

L.A. psych rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers play The Usual Place on Saturday in support of new album "Data Doom." (Lance Bangs)

Ed Sheeran performs "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Matt Rife performs at Madison Square Garden during Dave Chappelle's 50th birthday celebration week on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Cabinet of Curiosities and its hidden speakeasy, The Lock, in Horseshoe Las Vegas are celebrating their first anniversary in September with menus of special cocktails, including The Doggfather made with Snoop Dogg's gin. (Imagine Exhibitions)

Perez Hilton will co-host Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 37th annual Black & White Party on Saturday at the Palms. (AFAN)

"Les Miserables" opens an eight-performance run at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall on Tuesday. (Evan Zimmerman)

Richard Cheese and Lounge Against the Machine play Friday night at Club Madrid at Red Rock Resort. (Brian J. Ritchie)

MUSIC

Ed Sheeran

Even if you’ve seen Ed Sheeran live before, you might not have seen him like this: the heart-on-the-sleeve British singer-songwriter was once known for taking the stage by himself, using looping pedals to create a full-band sound all by his lonesome. But now Sheeran is joined by a five-piece band — and a string section — on his “Mathematics Tour,” which lives up to its name with the addition of nearly a dozen fellow musicians. See him at 6 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $49; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FUNDRAISER

Black & White Party

“Guests are encouraged to wear as much black and white as possible or as little as they can get away with.” That’s as much of an invitation as you should need for Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s Black & White Party. The 37th annual event is one of AFAN’s biggest fundraisers of the year, with proceeds benefiting Southern Nevadans living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Perez Hilton and drag star Norma Llyaman host. It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Palms. Tickets start at $60; afanlv.org.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Les Miserables’

You say you want a revolution? “Les Miserables” has been seen by 130 million people in 53 countries, but it’s been awhile since it’s played Las Vegas. Jean Valjean, Inspector Javert and the gang are coming back to The Smith Center for the first time since 2013. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 17, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $45; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Richard Cheese and Lounge Against the Machine

Richard Cheese has been going strong, performing lounge-ified covers of rock, rap and other genres that were never designed to swing, since 2000. Now he and his band, Lounge Against the Machine, have embarked on an outing dubbed “Possibly Potentially Probably Perhaps Their Last Ever Tour.” See them at 9 p.m. Friday in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Matt Rife

Just one year ago, Matt Rife was a journeyman comedian little known by anyone other hardcore stand-up fans. Then a viral crowd-work video of his went viral on TikTok, earning tens of millions of views in days. Now, Rife is a bona fide star: He quickly sold out every date on his current world tour, moving over half a million tickets. His model-worthy looks might have helped a tad, but make no mistake, Rife is as funny as he is photogenic. See him at 7 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $89.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

Anniversary celebration

Through Sept. 23, the Cabinet of Curiosities and its hidden speakeasy, The Lock, are celebrating their first anniversary in Horseshoe Las Vegas with special menus. The Cabinet is offering three cocktails at $18 each, including The Doggfather built with Snoop Dogg’s Indoggo Gin, red wine and ginger beer. The Lock features two cocktails beginning at $22, including My Blue Heaven with reposado tequila, blueberry purée and raspberry purée. Visit thecabinetlv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

‘Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day menu

Monday through Sept. 17, Rí Rá Irish Pub in Mandalay Bay is serving its Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day menu, with 20 percent of menu sales donated to HELP of Southern Nevada, a local nonprofit that connects people with community services. Among the five dishes on the special menu are an Irish burger ($18.45) and chicken with rasher and leeks ($22.45). A portion of Rí Rá’s Guinness sales will also be included in the donation to HELP.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Frankie and the Witch Fingers’ cosmic, full-throttle psychedelia grooves and envelops in equal measure. The L.A. quartet’s new record, “Data Doom,” is both foreboding and funky, the kind of album capable of leaving your head swimming and spinning at once. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $18; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Mexican Independence Day menu

Tuesday through Sept. 17, China Poblano by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16) with a special menu consisting of cochinita pibil (Yucatán roasted pork) taco, chile en nogada (walnut sauce), pozole verde with chicken, and flan Napolitano with ice cream and cookie crumbles. $7.50-17. Visit chinapoblano.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Happy Days’

Nevada Conservatory Theatre opens its 2023-24 season with Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days.” The absurdist one-woman show finds Winnie, portrayed by Kymberly Luke Mellen, buried waist-deep in a pile of dirt as she reminisces about her titular happy days. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Sept. 17, in UNLV’s Black Box Theatre. General admission tickets are $30; mpv.tickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence