Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Golden Knights’ opener, pop rocker Pink and the Pride Las Vegas parade and festival lead the lineup for the week of Oct. 6-12.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during NBA action against Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SPORTS

Golden Knights’ opener

If the once-mighty Maple Leafs have taught hockey fans anything, it’s that you should celebrate each Stanley Cup as much as you possibly can. It’s been 56 years since Toronto last won it. With that in mind, be there when the Golden Knights unveil their championship banner before hosting the Seattle Kraken in the season opener. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $220; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Pink

“I’m coming up,” Pink announced on her smash single “Get the Party Started” way back in 2001, and she’s been living up to her words ever since: On her current “Summer Carnival” tour, the fiery pop rocker has graduated to stadiums, headlining her biggest venues yet alongside Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut Up. See them at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Lakers vs. Nets

LeBron James has repeatedly said he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas. For now, he’ll have to settle for bringing his current team to town when the Lakers take on the Nets. The preseason action is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $30; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Pride Las Vegas

Pride Las Vegas is celebrating its 40th anniversary, beginning with its annual parade at 7 p.m. Friday, with the preshow at 6 p.m. The main stage will be at Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue. Admission is free. Then, the Las Vegas Pride Festival will present a day of entertainment, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, in North Las Vegas. General admission starts at $20; lasvegaspride.org.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Ain’t Too Proud’

“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations” follows the legendary singing group’s rise from the streets to the top of the charts, without shying away from the darkness and conflicts that followed them. If that sounds a bit like “Jersey Boys,” both jukebox musicals share a director (Des McAnuff) and a choreographer (Sergio Trujillo). See “Ain’t Too Proud” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Oct. 15, with additional performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Beer Festival

The Downtown Beer Festival, presented by Motley Brews, runs Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The event features more than 300 craft beers, along with food purveyors and live music. There is also a VIP Pavilion with exclusive brews and food. Tickets start at $49.50, plus fees; downtownbrewfestival.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Yves Tumor

The last time that Yves Tumor (aka Sean Bowie) was in town, performing at the hip-hop- and R&B-centric Day N Vegas festival in 2021, he rocked thigh-white boots, long black gloves, a ball cap that looked as if was adorned with railroad spikes, and a halter top designed to look like a business suit. And his sound was as singular as his look, an overdriven pastiche of amps-to-11 glam rock, post-punk and funk overlaid with a noisy sheen of shoegaze-y feedback. Don’t miss his Vegas return at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Portal at Area15. Tickets start at $29.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

HALLOWEEN

Parade of Mischief

The Parade of Mischief, a family-friendly Halloween event, returns to Downtown Summerlin on Fridays and Saturdays in October, beginning this weekend. The free parades take place along Park Centre Drive starting at 6 p.m. Visit summerlin.com/events.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Unida

Desert rockers Unida specialized in fuzzed-out grooves seismic enough to register on the Richter scale. Founded in the late ’90s, the on-again, off-again band once featured former Kyuss singer John Garcia on the mic. But having reunited last year, the group now features Mark Sunshine on vocals. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d, 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $15; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Beer and Pizza Day

Crust & Roux, 6825 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, in Town Square, is celebrating International Beer and Pizza Day on Monday with a dine-in special featuring a 20-inch signature pie and two beers for $30. Visit crustandroux.com.

Johnathan L. Wright