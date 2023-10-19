Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Dita Von Teese’s “Jubilee!” tribute, the Las Vegas Book Festival and Billy Idol top this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

“Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue" opens at Thursday in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Albert Sanchez/Pedro Zalba)

SHOWS

‘Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue’

When “Jubilee!” closed at Bally’s Las Vegas, following a run that lasted from 1981 to 2016, the Strip was left without a showgirl production. Dita Von Teese is bringing some of that magic back by using some of the show’s costumes and sets in “Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue.” The burlesque star’s resident show opens at 9 p.m. Thursday in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas, aka the former Bally’s. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BOOKS

Las Vegas Book Festival

Terry McMillan (“Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”), Ana Reyes (“House in the Pines,” a Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection), Rebecca Yarros (“Fourth Wing,” No. 1 on the New York Times hardcover fiction list) and Malcolm Nance (“They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency”) headline the Las Vegas Book Festival. The largest literary event in Nevada is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Billy Idol

In the midnight hour, she cried more, more, more, and once again Billy Idol has responded in the affirmative. The “Rebel Yell” singer, blond-haired peroxide enthusiast and ace snarler is back in Vegas to deliver more, more, more signature tunes like “Eyes Without a Face,” “White Wedding” and “Cradle of Love.” See him at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday as well Oct. 27 and 28 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $72.48; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Donato Cabrera opens his 10th and final season as music director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic with “Cabrera Conducts Symphonic Spectacular.” The evening will include performances of Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltz” and Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.” It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, with a 30-minute lecture at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

EXHIBITS

‘Black Punk Now — After Afro-Punk, Beyond Bad Brains’

Twenty years ago, James Spooner directed “Afro-Punk,” a poignant, insightful look into the lives of African-Americans involved in the overwhelmingly white punk scene. Now, Spooner has curated the Punk Rock Museum’s latest temporary exhibit, “Black Punk Now — After Afro-Punk, Beyond Bad Brains,” which debuts at noon Friday. Spooner is also releasing his new anthology book, “Black Punk Now,” that day and will be at the museum, 1422 Western Ave., to speak with guests and sign copies of the book. Tickets are $39, $20 for locals; thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Pizza deal

On Monday and Oct. 30 at Side Piece Pizza in Red Rock Resort, folks who purchase a 14-inch pie can purchase, for 50 percent off, a second 14-inch pie of equal or lesser value. Side Piece serves New York-style pizzas such as cheese, vegetable, pepperoni, meat lovers and white pies. It also serves salads, antipasti, stromboli and desserts.

Johnathan L. Wright

SHOPPING

Haunted flea market

Need to buy some dead stuff? With Halloween approaching, of course you do. So don’t miss the Night of the Ghouls Haunted Flea Market at Cemetery Pulp, 3950 E. Sunset Road, the city’s finest spot for embalmed animals and more. There will be live music, sideshow performances, tarot readings and more from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Italian wines

On Tuesday, Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, will present a five-course dinner featuring pours from the Banfi Wines portfolio of Italian wines. Pairings include choice of seared Alaskan halibut, grilled quail or grilled bavette (flap steak) with ’19 Castello Banfi Magna Cum Laude Super Tuscan. Cost: $125. Seatings: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations: localelv.com or 702-330-0404.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Silver Knights’ home opener

The San Jose Sharks haven’t been holding up their end of the rivalry with the Golden Knights lately. Maybe it will make for a better game when their AHL affiliates face off as newly named captain Jake Bischoff leads the Silver Knights against the San Jose Barracuda in Henderson’s home opener. Be there at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $34; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BLOOD DRIVE

Helping firefighters

From 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Remedy’s Tavern, 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, is joining with Vitalant blood services to hold a blood drive in the parking lot of the bar in support of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada. To schedule a blood donation, call Vitalant at 877-258-4825. During October, Remedy’s and Distill tavern locations will donate sales proceeds from special Tito’s or Jack Daniel’s cocktails ($10), #VegasStrong shirts ($20) and #VegasStrong jackets ($40) to the firefighters organization.

Johnathan L. Wright