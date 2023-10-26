Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

MUSIC

Travis Scott

One of hip-hop’s most anticipated fall tours, Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus” outing sees the star rapper return to Vegas for his first headlining, non-club performance since 2019 — after scheduled appearances at the Day N Vegas Festival in 2019 and 2021 were canceled. He’ll attempt to make up for last time at 7 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $39.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

HALLOWEEN

Costume contest

On Tuesday, Gold Spike closes out its Fright Spike week of events with a Halloween costume contest awarding $6,000 in cash and prizes. The contest categories are best overall, best couple and sexiest female. DJ Exodus performs in the Living Room, while DJ Presto One performs in the Backyard. The party begins at 10 p.m.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Horror rock icons unite to soundtrack the season when Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper team up this weekend. Both are known for their theatrical, larger-than-life stage shows. Think Grand Guignol with guitars. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $65; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Inspired by his early days on the writing staff of Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” offers a behind-the-scenes look at a 1950s TV variety show. Caesar, Simon, Mel Brooks and Larry Gelbart are among the real-life funnymen on which characters are based. See the Las Vegas Little Theatre production at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Nov. 5, at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets start at $30; lvlt.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ed Sheeran

“I’m so, so sorry” Ed Sheeran wrote on Instagram in September after canceling a concert at Allegiant Stadium an hour before showtime, leaving fans to wait outside in the heat only to find out that the show was being postponed because of a “flooring problem” in the venue. See him apologize in person at 6 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $39; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

EVENT

Open-air market

Vintage Market Days, an open-air market featuring upcycled antiques, vintage items, handmade goods, clothing, food trucks, home décor and more, is returning to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: vintagemarketdays.com/market/southern-nevada. Free for children younger than 12. Cash and credit cards accepted at the gate. Tickets are good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

After extended stays at the Palazzo and Paris Las Vegas, the Four Seasons musical “Jersey Boys” is prepping its third residency for later this year at The Orleans. Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, meanwhile, have opened their own residency. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the International Theater at the Westgate. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Vegan baked goods

On Wednesday, World Vegan Day, Cinnaholic bakeries in Las Vegas are launching their vegan holiday items. Look for Santa’s Milk and Cookies (cinnamon roll with French vanilla frosting and cookie bites), a Gingerbread House Roll (roll with gingerbread frosting and cinnadoodle cookie bites), Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (double chocolate chip cookies with crushed peppermint), and a Wreath Cake (signature rolls shaped into a wreath). Available through Dec. 31. Visit cinnaholiclv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

Nevada Day at Springs Preserve

Celebrate Nevada Day with free admission to the Springs Preserve and the Nevada State Museum. As part of the day’s special activities, visitors can take part in arts and crafts, panning for gold, a trivia contest and a speaker series. The Nevada Day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It’s free for Nevada residents.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Straight No Chaser

Some of us wait till after Thanksgiving to switch into Christmas mode. For everyone else, the a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser is bringing its “Sleighin’ It” tour to town — before Halloween. Get in the spirit early at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence