Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Concerts by Travis Scott, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, and Ed Sheeran, plus a Halloween costume contest, top this week’s lineup.
MUSIC
Travis Scott
One of hip-hop’s most anticipated fall tours, Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus” outing sees the star rapper return to Vegas for his first headlining, non-club performance since 2019 — after scheduled appearances at the Day N Vegas Festival in 2019 and 2021 were canceled. He’ll attempt to make up for last time at 7 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $39.50; axs.com.
Jason Bracelin
HALLOWEEN
Costume contest
On Tuesday, Gold Spike closes out its Fright Spike week of events with a Halloween costume contest awarding $6,000 in cash and prizes. The contest categories are best overall, best couple and sexiest female. DJ Exodus performs in the Living Room, while DJ Presto One performs in the Backyard. The party begins at 10 p.m.
Johnathan L. Wright
MUSIC
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
Horror rock icons unite to soundtrack the season when Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper team up this weekend. Both are known for their theatrical, larger-than-life stage shows. Think Grand Guignol with guitars. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $65; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
THEATER
‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’
Inspired by his early days on the writing staff of Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” offers a behind-the-scenes look at a 1950s TV variety show. Caesar, Simon, Mel Brooks and Larry Gelbart are among the real-life funnymen on which characters are based. See the Las Vegas Little Theatre production at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Nov. 5, at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets start at $30; lvlt.org.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran
“I’m so, so sorry” Ed Sheeran wrote on Instagram in September after canceling a concert at Allegiant Stadium an hour before showtime, leaving fans to wait outside in the heat only to find out that the show was being postponed because of a “flooring problem” in the venue. See him apologize in person at 6 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $39; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
EVENT
Open-air market
Vintage Market Days, an open-air market featuring upcycled antiques, vintage items, handmade goods, clothing, food trucks, home décor and more, is returning to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: vintagemarketdays.com/market/southern-nevada. Free for children younger than 12. Cash and credit cards accepted at the gate. Tickets are good for re-entry into the event all weekend.
Johnathan L. Wright
MUSIC
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
After extended stays at the Palazzo and Paris Las Vegas, the Four Seasons musical “Jersey Boys” is prepping its third residency for later this year at The Orleans. Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, meanwhile, have opened their own residency. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the International Theater at the Westgate. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
FOOD
Vegan baked goods
On Wednesday, World Vegan Day, Cinnaholic bakeries in Las Vegas are launching their vegan holiday items. Look for Santa’s Milk and Cookies (cinnamon roll with French vanilla frosting and cookie bites), a Gingerbread House Roll (roll with gingerbread frosting and cinnadoodle cookie bites), Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (double chocolate chip cookies with crushed peppermint), and a Wreath Cake (signature rolls shaped into a wreath). Available through Dec. 31. Visit cinnaholiclv.com.
Johnathan L. Wright
FAMILIES
Nevada Day at Springs Preserve
Celebrate Nevada Day with free admission to the Springs Preserve and the Nevada State Museum. As part of the day’s special activities, visitors can take part in arts and crafts, panning for gold, a trivia contest and a speaker series. The Nevada Day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It’s free for Nevada residents.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Straight No Chaser
Some of us wait till after Thanksgiving to switch into Christmas mode. For everyone else, the a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser is bringing its “Sleighin’ It” tour to town — before Halloween. Get in the spirit early at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.
Christopher Lawrence