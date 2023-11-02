57°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 9:04 am
 
Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Last Christmas' ...
Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Last Christmas' in London, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Kylie Minogue

Can’t get Kylie Minogue out of your head? Well, good news, now you can save money on a lobotomy and just catch the pop superstar again and again as she launches her first Vegas residency this week. See her at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (with shows scheduled through May) at Voltaire at The Venetian; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, right, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, ...
This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, right, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, in a scene from "Priscilla." (Philippe Le Sourd/A24 via AP)

SHOW/MOVIE

Priscilla Presley double feature

It’s a Priscilla Presley-palooza this weekend, with a chance to see her on stage and screen. “An Evening With Priscilla Presley,” an autobiographical multimedia production, is returning to the South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $55; southpointcasino.com. Also this weekend, “Priscilla,” written and directed by Sofia Coppola and based on Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me,” arrives in local movie theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, Ap ...
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

MUSIC

Doja Cat

From playing the tiny, now-shuttered Beauty Bar on the strength of her novelty hit “Mooo!” to headlining T-Mobile Arena on the heels of her latest album “Scarlet,” which debuted in the top five of the Billboard album chart, rapper Doja Cat has come a long way. “Paint the Town Red” with the rising star at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile. Tickets start at $36; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

A horse trains ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Fr ...
A horse trains ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Post positions are drawn and odds are set for the 14 races in the 40th edition of the Breeders' Cup this week at Santa Anita. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SPORTS

Breeders’ Cup viewing parties

On Friday and Saturday, the South Point is presenting Breeders’ Cup viewing parties in its Grand Ballroom. The parties feature food and drink specials and betting stations and kiosks. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close after the last horse race each day from Santa Anita Park. Details: southpointcasino.com/whats-new.

Johnathan L. Wright

Choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s “Carmina Burana” opens Nevada Ballet Theatre' ...
Choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s “Carmina Burana” opens Nevada Ballet Theatre's 2023-24 season this weekend. (Nevada Ballet Theatre)

DANCE

Nevada Ballet Theatre season opener

Choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s “Carmina Burana” was so warmly received when it closed Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2021-22 season, it’s back to open the 2023-24 season. Dancers will be accompanied by a full orchestra and more than 70 members of the Las Vegas Master Singers. The performance will begin with George Balanchine’s “Serenade.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SoCal punks Fidlar play Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade on Saturday. (Alice Baxley)
SoCal punks Fidlar play Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade on Saturday. (Alice Baxley)

MUSIC

Fidlar

SoCal surf punks Fidlar have maybe the best song ever about drinking cheap beer — “Cheap Beer,” naturally — and a deep songbook about having good times as a result of some very bad behavior. Their decision-making may be questionable, but the same can be said of yours if you miss these dudes live. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $27.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

The 9th Island Luau Nov. 4 and 5, 2023, at Kaos Nightclub in Palms Casino in Las Vegas, benefit ...
The 9th Island Luau Nov. 4 and 5, 2023, at Kaos Nightclub in Palms Casino in Las Vegas, benefits Maui wildire relief efforts. (Old Lahaina Luau)

FOOD & DRINK

Maui benefit luau

Old Lahaina Luau and the Palms will present the 9th Island Luau at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Kaos Nightclub. The event, a benefit for the Maui Strong Fund supporting those affected by the Maui wildfires, features a Hawaiian buffet, complimentary mai tai, a lei for each guest, and performances by Hawaiian musicians, hula dancers and storytellers. Tickets are $150; ticketmaster.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Comic books from Plot Twist Publishing, a Las Vegas based publisher, sit on display at the 11th ...
Comic books from Plot Twist Publishing, a Las Vegas based publisher, sit on display at the 11th annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival at the Clark County Library in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

FESTIVAL

Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival

Gail Simone, one of the most prominent female writers in comics, perhaps best known for her runs on “Birds of Prey” and “Wonder Woman,” headlines the 15th Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival. The free event also includes plenty of comics for sale, as well as panels, cosplay, crafts, workshops and an artist alley. It’s scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

Christopher Lawrence

FINE ARTS

UNLV Art Walk

See what the UNLV College of Fine Arts has been up to during its sixth annual Art Walk. The artistic celebration will feature music and dance performances, art exhibitions, theater and film along the UNLV academic mall. Wine tastings, a beer garden and food also are on tap. It’s scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Admission and parking are free.

Christopher Lawrence

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfha ...
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

ICE CREAM

‘Stranger Things’

An ice cream truck in November? Sure, if it celebrates Stranger Things Day, which always falls on Nov. 6, the day Will Byers first disappeared from Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday (the actual Stranger Things Day), Scoops Ahoy is parking its ice cream truck in Downtown Summerlin and serving Stranger Things ice cream and other treats. (Scoops Ahoy is the name of the fictional ice cream parlor in the TV show.)

Johnathan L. Wright

