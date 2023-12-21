Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Will Ferrell (left) stars as "Buddy" and Peter Billingsley stars as "Elf Supervisor" in New Line Cinema's family comedy, "Elf." (Alan Markfield, New Line Productions)

MOVIES

Christmas at the Beverly Theater

The Beverly Theater is your home for the holidays when it comes to Christmas movies. See “Gremlins” (9 p.m. Friday), “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (3 p.m. Saturday), “White Christmas” (5 p.m. Saturday), “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (9:30 p.m. Saturday), “The Apartment” (1 p.m. Sunday) and “Elf” (3:30 p.m. Sunday). Tickets are $10 per film; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Las Vegas Bowl

The Utes are becoming something of a regular around these parts. This year marks the 31st installment of the Las Vegas Bowl, and Utah is making its sixth appearance. It will take on Northwestern, which is making its first appearance here and has won two of the three meetings between the teams. See the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $70; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

‘A Christmas Dream’

It’s your chance to experience Christmas, Shaq style. The immersive Fantasy Lab in the Fashion Show mall has enlisted Shaquille O’Neal as its Chief Fantasy Officer just in time for “A Christmas Dream.” As guests walk through each of the seven rooms, the attraction’s mix of art and cutting-edge technology will tell a holiday story. Shaq’s Fantasy Lab is open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with additional dates through Jan. 6. Tickets start at $36 for adults, $30 for children 10 and younger; fantasylablv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Christmas Eve dinner

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, King’s Fish House, 2255 Village Walk Drive, in The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, is serving dishes such as macadamia nut-crusted wild Alaskan halibut, miso yaki wild Chilean sea bass, first-of-season wild California spiny lobster and more. Visit kingsfishhouse.com/henderson.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

Immersive ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

See Jack Skellington venture outside Halloween Town and meet Sandy Claws as part of a light and sound show during “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Immersive Viewing Experience. Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated classic is playing inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal at Area15. It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $40, $20 for children younger than 13; area15.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Dark Mass Before Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town … and so is Krampus. Get your picture taken with the latter to the tune of a goth/industrial soundtrack at the Dark Mass Before Christmas, featuring DJs Nightweapons, Scara Darling, GRR and more, and take part in a goth/punk gift exchange by bringing a wrapped gift valued at $25 or less. The festivities start at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Punk Rock Museum, 1422 Western Ave. Tickets are $1o; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Desert Classic

The Arizona Wildcats are one of the top teams in college men’s hoops and legit title contenders. The Florida Atlantic Owls nearly played for said title last season, just missing a finals tilt against eventual champs Connecticut thanks to a game-winning, buzzer-beater from San Diego State. See Arizona and Florida Atlantic square off in what’s sure to be a bruising showdown at noon Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $32; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Truffle dinner

Through mid-January, Nick and Sarah Palmeri, owners of Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Blvd., Suite 111, Henderson, are offering a four-course truffle menu served nightly, except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. The menu features cream of mushroom soup with white truffle drizzle, tagliatelle in black truffle butter with shaved black truffles, filet mignon with porcini mushroom risotto and shaved black truffles, and truffle crème brûlée. Cost: $140, with the whole table ordering. Wine pairing is $80 additional. Reservations: gaetanoslasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Maz Jobrani

Iranian-born comic Maz Jobrani has made a career out of sharply skewering stereotypes surrounding people of Middle Eastern heritage such as himself — see: albums such as “Brown & Friendly” and “I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV.” Watch Jobrani skillfully turn cliches into punchlines at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Summit Showroom at The Venetian. Tickets start at $32; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

DRINKS

Snooze A.M. happy hour

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Snooze A.M. Eatery, 1075 S. Rampart Blvd., closes out its limited-time daylight happy hour. Among the specials are $5 mimosas of choice (Snooze sparkling wine with orange, grapefruit, apple, cranberry or pineapple juice, or lemonade), along with bloody marys (choice of straight up, spicy or gin-based bloody bloody), and espresso martinis. The happy hour runs 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Johnathan L. Wright