55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 7:17 am
 
Will Ferrell (left) stars as "Buddy" and Peter Billingsley stars as "Elf Supervisor" in New Lin ...
Will Ferrell (left) stars as "Buddy" and Peter Billingsley stars as "Elf Supervisor" in New Line Cinema's family comedy, "Elf." (Alan Markfield, New Line Productions)

MOVIES

Christmas at the Beverly Theater

The Beverly Theater is your home for the holidays when it comes to Christmas movies. See “Gremlins” (9 p.m. Friday), “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (3 p.m. Saturday), “White Christmas” (5 p.m. Saturday), “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (9:30 p.m. Saturday), “The Apartment” (1 p.m. Sunday) and “Elf” (3:30 p.m. Sunday). Tickets are $10 per film; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson reacts after scoring a touchdown against Washington during ...
Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson reacts after scoring a touchdown against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SPORTS

Las Vegas Bowl

The Utes are becoming something of a regular around these parts. This year marks the 31st installment of the Las Vegas Bowl, and Utah is making its sixth appearance. It will take on Northwestern, which is making its first appearance here and has won two of the three meetings between the teams. See the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $70; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Through Jan. 6, the immersive Fantasy Lab in the Fashion Show mall presents “A Christmas ...
Through Jan. 6, the immersive Fantasy Lab in the Fashion Show mall presents “A Christmas Dream.” (Fantasy Lab)

HOLIDAYS

‘A Christmas Dream’

It’s your chance to experience Christmas, Shaq style. The immersive Fantasy Lab in the Fashion Show mall has enlisted Shaquille O’Neal as its Chief Fantasy Officer just in time for “A Christmas Dream.” As guests walk through each of the seven rooms, the attraction’s mix of art and cutting-edge technology will tell a holiday story. Shaq’s Fantasy Lab is open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with additional dates through Jan. 6. Tickets start at $36 for adults, $30 for children 10 and younger; fantasylablv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Christmas Eve dinner

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, King’s Fish House, 2255 Village Walk Drive, in The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, is serving dishes such as macadamia nut-crusted wild Alaskan halibut, miso yaki wild Chilean sea bass, first-of-season wild California spiny lobster and more. Visit kingsfishhouse.com/henderson.

Johnathan L. Wright

Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is ...
Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is playing inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal at Area15. (Area15)

MOVIES

Immersive ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

See Jack Skellington venture outside Halloween Town and meet Sandy Claws as part of a light and sound show during “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Immersive Viewing Experience. Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated classic is playing inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal at Area15. It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $40, $20 for children younger than 13; area15.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Dark Mass Before Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town … and so is Krampus. Get your picture taken with the latter to the tune of a goth/industrial soundtrack at the Dark Mass Before Christmas, featuring DJs Nightweapons, Scara Darling, GRR and more, and take part in a goth/punk gift exchange by bringing a wrapped gift valued at $25 or less. The festivities start at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Punk Rock Museum, 1422 Western Ave. Tickets are $1o; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) dunks over Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) during the first half ...
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) dunks over Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SPORTS

Desert Classic

The Arizona Wildcats are one of the top teams in college men’s hoops and legit title contenders. The Florida Atlantic Owls nearly played for said title last season, just missing a finals tilt against eventual champs Connecticut thanks to a game-winning, buzzer-beater from San Diego State. See Arizona and Florida Atlantic square off in what’s sure to be a bruising showdown at noon Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $32; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Gaetano's Ristorante in Henderson is offering a truffle menu, including filet mignon and risott ...
Gaetano's Ristorante in Henderson is offering a truffle menu, including filet mignon and risotto with shaved black truffles, for the 2023 truffle season. (Gaetano's Ristorante)

FOOD

Truffle dinner

Through mid-January, Nick and Sarah Palmeri, owners of Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Blvd., Suite 111, Henderson, are offering a four-course truffle menu served nightly, except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. The menu features cream of mushroom soup with white truffle drizzle, tagliatelle in black truffle butter with shaved black truffles, filet mignon with porcini mushroom risotto and shaved black truffles, and truffle crème brûlée. Cost: $140, with the whole table ordering. Wine pairing is $80 additional. Reservations: gaetanoslasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Comedian Maz Jobrani performs at the re-opening of the Laugh Factory comedy club, Thursday, May ...
Comedian Maz Jobrani performs at the re-opening of the Laugh Factory comedy club, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. The club has been closed to live audiences since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

COMEDY

Maz Jobrani

Iranian-born comic Maz Jobrani has made a career out of sharply skewering stereotypes surrounding people of Middle Eastern heritage such as himself — see: albums such as “Brown & Friendly” and “I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV.” Watch Jobrani skillfully turn cliches into punchlines at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Summit Showroom at The Venetian. Tickets start at $32; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Bloody marys from Snooze A.M. Eatery, which closes out it daytime happy hour next week. (Snooze ...
Bloody marys from Snooze A.M. Eatery, which closes out it daytime happy hour next week. (Snooze A.M. Eatery)

DRINKS

Snooze A.M. happy hour

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Snooze A.M. Eatery, 1075 S. Rampart Blvd., closes out its limited-time daylight happy hour. Among the specials are $5 mimosas of choice (Snooze sparkling wine with orange, grapefruit, apple, cranberry or pineapple juice, or lemonade), along with bloody marys (choice of straight up, spicy or gin-based bloody bloody), and espresso martinis. The happy hour runs 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOST READ
1
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
2
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
3
Top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2023
Top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2023
4
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
5
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Director George Clooney on the set of his film "The Boys in the Boat," due out on Chr ...
In his 60s, George Clooney learns to savor every year
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Sixty hit me, and then I realized that I play tennis with guys half my age,” the A-lister says. “I feel good. .. I get to live this incredible life.”

More stories
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Kesha, Garth Brooks on this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas
Kesha, Garth Brooks on this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration
Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration