Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
The last shows in Luke Bryan’s Strip residency, concerts by Ludacris and Black Flag, and a “Lord of the Rings” marathon top this week’s lineup.
MUSIC
Luke Bryan
Katy Perry ended her acclaimed residency at Resorts World in November. Now, it’s her fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan’s turn to wrap things up. The “Do I” singer’s final shows are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $40; axs.com.
MOVIES
‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon
It won’t take as long as Frodo and Sam’s journey from The Shire to Mordor, but it may feel like it. Bring a pillow for your backside if you’re planning to see the “Lord of the Rings” marathon featuring the extended versions of “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” — all 11 hours and 25 minutes of them. Feed your hobbit habit starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Suncoast. Tickets are $30; cinemark.com.
MUSIC
Ludacris
“If you about to get drunk and you ready to mob / Whatcha gonna do?” You’re gonna act a fool with Ludacris, naturally. The star rapper-actor helped take Dirty South hip-hop to the mainstream in the early Aughts, and he’s still going strong two decades later. When he moves, you move at 10 p.m. Saturday at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 for women, $50 for men; zoukgrouplv.com.
MUSIC
Black Flag
Back in the early ’80s, punks and metalheads were often mortal enemies, like Seinfeld and Newman with mosh pits. Entering this fray in a major was Black Flag, whose second album, “My War,” saw the band incorporate Black Sabbath and doom metal influences in with its assaultive hardcore. Black Flag is celebrating the album’s 40th anniversary on this tour, playing the record in full during a two-set show. See them at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $36; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.
DRINKS AND LITERATURE
Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy
It’s one of the rare occasions when drinking might actually make you smarter — or at least more educated. Hear four of Edgar Allan Poe’s most loved stories, as told by Poe historians, while drinking cocktails paired with each tale. The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is taking over Notoriety, 450 Fremont St., with multiple shows Friday through Sunday. Admission starts at $55; feverup.com.
MUSIC
Kaskade
New Year’s Eve may be over, but that doesn’t mean the festivities have to stop — this is Vegas, after all. Hence EDM superstar Kaskade, who also performed here last weekend, returns to keep the party going at 10 p.m. Friday at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets are $20 women, $30 for men; zoukgrouplv.com.
MUSIC
Las Vegas Philharmonic
Get in touch with the greats when the Las Vegas Philharmonic presents “Bach, Mozart & Beethoven.” Conducted by Donato Cabrera with Tessa Lark on violin, the performance will feature Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.” It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall with a 30-minute pre-concert lecture at 6:30. Tickets start at $34; thesmithcenter.com.
MUSIC
The Souvenairs
Recover from all of the New Year’s Eve madness with The Souvenairs at the Mob Museum’s Underground speakeasy from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. The four-piece band unspools classics from the Great American Songbook. “From hot, up-tempo swing jazz ballads and beyond, the band provides a diverse program of music for all audiences,” our friends at the Mob Museum promise. No cover. Gentle canoodling permitted.
SHOWS
‘Disney on Ice’s Frozen & Encanto’
Maybe you’re caught up in “Surface Pressure” but really feel like you should “Let It Go.” Fans of the hit Disney musicals “Frozen” and “Encanto” don’t have to choose between the two this weekend as this touring ice skating show wraps up its Thomas & Mack Center run with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $22; unlvtickets.com.
MUSIC
Tribute bands
Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday (and Jan. 26), the San Fernando Band will play the Coverall Lounge at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, with classic rock, R&B and pop hits. Beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, The FAB, a Beatles tribute band, will perform the “Meet the Beatles” album in the lounge.
