Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

NASCAR weekend, the Dave Matthews Band and a documentary about the Historic Westside top the entertainment lineup for the week of March 1-7.

Kyle Busch (8) drives into Turn One during the NASCAR auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hampton , Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SPORTS

NASCAR weekend

Kyle Busch is heading to his home track following a wild, three-wide finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway that saw him place third, just 0.007 seconds behind winner Daniel Suárez. He’ll look to better that result during the Pennzoil 400, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The spring NASCAR weekend also includes the LiUNA NXS race at 2 p.m. Saturday and the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Craftsman Truck Series race at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $18 for Friday, $23 for Saturday and $55 for Sunday; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘Across the Tracks’

The 118-year history of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods is explored in “Across the Tracks: A Las Vegas Westside Story.” The documentary, produced and directed by Emmett Gates, includes interviews with local leaders, historians and entertainers, including performers at the famed Moulin Rouge. See it at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall. Tickets are $15; slicktion.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Turns out, Tempe, Arizona’s Extra Innings Festival is also Vegas’ gain: The massive music gathering will feature the Dave Matthews Band as one of its headliners this weekend. But first, the jam-friendly troupe will play a warm-up gig here: a chance to see an arena-filling band in a 5,200-seater — if you can score tickets, that is. See Matthews and company at 8 p.m. Friday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Summer House brunch

Summer House restaurant at Durango launches its weekend brunch service on Saturday with dishes such as strawberry waffles with whipped cream, a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, two sunny-side-up eggs with Mexican hash browns, and a sandwich on English muffin or brioche with avocado, scrambled eggs, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Weekend brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

WCC Basketball Championship

Has a basketball giant finally stubbed its toe? The Gonzaga Bulldogs haven’t missed the NCAA men’s basketball tournament since 1998, but they’re in danger of doing so this season with few wins against top-tier competition. The Zags might very well need a deep run in the West Coast Conference tourney to keep their impressive streak alive. See if they can pull it off when the WCC event hits town beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $47.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Brian Setzer

Have pompadour, will travel: Perpetual hepcat Brian Setzer brings his “Rockabilly Riot!” show to town to kick out the vintage rock ’n’ roll jams with style and pomade to spare. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

National Rugby League

Rugby’s the sporting equivalent of singer Robbie Williams: beloved in many parts of the world yet something of a curiosity in America. That’s something that Australia’s National Rugby League is looking to change. For the first time, the NRL Telstra Premiership season will kick off in America, with a doubleheader pitting the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters against the Brisbane Broncos. See all the action starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $19; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Irish Whiskey Day

Rí Rá Irish Pub, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, invites whiskey lovers to celebrate International Irish Whiskey Day on Sunday. The menu features rare and distinctive Irish whiskeys for tasting by the glass, including Midelton Dair Kylebeg Irish Tree 2 ($120) aged in native oak, Shortcross Rye & Malt Irish ($35) aged in virgin oak and bourbon barrels, Drumshanbo Single Pot Still ($31), and Knappogue 1951 ($500) aged for 36 years in sherry casks.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Netflix Slam

Netflix doesn’t stream many live sporting events, but when it does, they’re usually from Las Vegas. Its first such event, the Netflix Cup, paired golfers and Formula One drivers at Wynn Golf Club ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Now, it’s pitting tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz against each other at the Netflix Slam. See it at 11 a.m. Sunday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $250; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

Mama Chai’s anniversary

Mama Chai’s, the boba tea and mochi doughnut shop at 4240 Spring Mountain Road, celebrates its first anniversary on Sunday beginning at noon. To the first 200 guests, Mama Chai’s is offering a free tumbler or a key chain. Some tumblers will contain gift cards ranging from $10 to $50.

Johnathan L. Wright