Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MUSIC

Sick New World

Nü metal has yet to grow old as Sick New World continues to remind us. The all-day heavy music marathon is back for year two, boasting returning headliners System of a Down alongside Slipknot and a wide range of acts, including industrial (Front 242; Nitzer Ebb), fast-rising younger groups (Bad Omens, Sleep Token), ’90s alt-rockers (Alice in Chains; Primus), an array of female-fronted bands (Jinjer, Spiritbox), a sampling of deathcore (Slaughter to Prevail; Lorna Shore) and a whole lot more beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets start at $392; sicknewworldfest.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Water Lantern Festival

Whether it’s for remembering a loved one, setting personal goals or any other reason you can think of, design a lantern and let it set sail during the Water Lantern Festival. The event also offers food trucks and music. It’s scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45.99; waterlanternfestival.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PARTY

Botanical Interests

Beginning 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay is presenting Botanical Interests, a rooftop garden party featuring lush floral decor, Ketel One Botanical cocktails and a menu of seven dishes, including a seafood platter and Korean fried chicken with bao. À la carte pricing for food and drink.

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Home + History

The ninth annual Home + History Las Vegas festival, presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation, continues from Friday through Sunday with exploration of homes and venues that have played significant roles in Las Vegas history. The festival features more than 40 events, including guided tours, educational sessions, scenic drives and cocktail parties. Tickets prices vary; nevadapreservation.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Holo Holo

Vegas is often referred to as the Ninth Island because of its large population of Hawaii transplants, and so it makes perfect sense for this island and reggae music fest to return to town after debuting here in 2023. This year’s Holo Holo lineup boasts headliners Kolohe Kai, J Boog and Common Kings and over a dozen other acts beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $105 per day, $200 for two-day pass and $300 for three-day pass; holoholofestival.com/vegas.

Jason Bracelin

CULTURE

Paiute Spring Festival/Lei Day Parade

Experience a little more culture than usual this week at Downtown Summerlin. The first Paiute Spring Festival will feature music and dance performances along with handcrafted items and fine art for sale and art workshops for kids. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Lawn. The third annual Lei Day Parade will kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday along Park Centre Drive.

Christopher Lawrence

DANCE

‘Swan Lake’

Think you’d like ballet but want to stick with the tried and true? There’s no reason to wait around for “The Nutcracker” when Nevada Ballet Theatre is readying “Swan Lake.” The production is choreographed by Ben Stevenson and set to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic score. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through May 5, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISERS

Opportunity Village events

Opportunity Village has a full day of events planned for Saturday. Up first, Spring Fest offers a spring market, children’s activities, entertainment, rides and carnival games in the Magical Forest. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Ride wristbands will be available for $10. Sips and Sounds, a 90-minute wine tasting through the Magical Forest path and a 90-minute jazz and soul concert, is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $40; opportunityvillage.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MARKET

A Planty Pop-up

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Mama Chai’s, 4240 Spring Mountain Road, is joining with LV Plant People to present A Planty Pop-up. The event features plants, a market with vendors, and plant-themed mochi doughnuts and drinks.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Phantasmagoria Las Vegas

The solar eclipse just happened, but its musical equivalent goes down this weekend when the none-more-black Phantasmagoria Las Vegas hits town. Headlined by horror punks Mourning Noise, the lineup also features goth rock lifer Eva O, L.A.’s doomy The Sixth Chamber, the Vampiiria Belly Dance and dark ambient noise project Thee Law Ov Attraction. Leave the pastels in the closet at 8 p.m. Friday at the Plaza. Tickets are $25; plazahotelcasino.com.

Jason Bracelin