64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the La ...
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
The Lights Fest to be held outside Las Vegas over Mother's Day weekend. (Courtesy The Lights Fest)
Glowing lanterns to illuminate desert sky outside Las Vegas during event
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car servic ...
Vegas restaurants file class-action suit against Uber for allowing ‘imposter’ pages
Jay McCandless, left, and his wife Marijke McCandless, right, free climb a rock wall following ...
‘Free Solo’ climber Alex Honnold advocates for rock climbing bill
Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon of Journey perform at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, July 16, 2 ...
Journey at the Sphere? ‘We would absolutely destroy that place’
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 6:53 am
 

MUSIC

Sick New World

Nü metal has yet to grow old as Sick New World continues to remind us. The all-day heavy music marathon is back for year two, boasting returning headliners System of a Down alongside Slipknot and a wide range of acts, including industrial (Front 242; Nitzer Ebb), fast-rising younger groups (Bad Omens, Sleep Token), ’90s alt-rockers (Alice in Chains; Primus), an array of female-fronted bands (Jinjer, Spiritbox), a sampling of deathcore (Slaughter to Prevail; Lorna Shore) and a whole lot more beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets start at $392; sicknewworldfest.com.

Jason Bracelin

The Water Lantern Festival will take place Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las V ...
The Water Lantern Festival will take place Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. (Water Lantern Festival)

FESTIVAL

Water Lantern Festival

Whether it’s for remembering a loved one, setting personal goals or any other reason you can think of, design a lantern and let it set sail during the Water Lantern Festival. The event also offers food trucks and music. It’s scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45.99; waterlanternfestival.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PARTY

Botanical Interests

Beginning 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay is presenting Botanical Interests, a rooftop garden party featuring lush floral decor, Ketel One Botanical cocktails and a menu of seven dishes, including a seafood platter and Korean fried chicken with bao. À la carte pricing for food and drink.

Johnathan L. Wright

The Morelli House is a classic example of Las Vegas midcentury residential architecture that wa ...
The Morelli House is a classic example of Las Vegas midcentury residential architecture that was relocated and restored as a historic preservation project by the Junior League of Las Vegas. The house was built in 1959 by Antonio Morelli, the orchestra conductor and musical director for the Sand’s Hotel and Casino Copa Showroom from 1954-1972. (Nevada Preservation Foundation)

FESTIVAL

Home + History

The ninth annual Home + History Las Vegas festival, presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation, continues from Friday through Sunday with exploration of homes and venues that have played significant roles in Las Vegas history. The festival features more than 40 events, including guided tours, educational sessions, scenic drives and cocktail parties. Tickets prices vary; nevadapreservation.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

The Holo Holo island and reggae music festival returns to town this weekend at the Downtown Las ...
The Holo Holo island and reggae music festival returns to town this weekend at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. (Holo Holo Music Festival)

MUSIC

Holo Holo

Vegas is often referred to as the Ninth Island because of its large population of Hawaii transplants, and so it makes perfect sense for this island and reggae music fest to return to town after debuting here in 2023. This year’s Holo Holo lineup boasts headliners Kolohe Kai, J Boog and Common Kings and over a dozen other acts beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $105 per day, $200 for two-day pass and $300 for three-day pass; holoholofestival.com/vegas.

Jason Bracelin

Paiute Spring Festival will feature music and dance performances along with handcrafted items a ...
Paiute Spring Festival will feature music and dance performances along with handcrafted items and fine art for sale and art workshops for kids. (Summerlin)

CULTURE

Paiute Spring Festival/Lei Day Parade

Experience a little more culture than usual this week at Downtown Summerlin. The first Paiute Spring Festival will feature music and dance performances along with handcrafted items and fine art for sale and art workshops for kids. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Lawn. The third annual Lei Day Parade will kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday along Park Centre Drive.

Christopher Lawrence

Nevada Ballet Theatre's production of "Swan Lake" runs from Saturday through May 5 in ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre's production of "Swan Lake" runs from Saturday through May 5 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. (Virginia Trudeau)

DANCE

‘Swan Lake’

Think you’d like ballet but want to stick with the tried and true? There’s no reason to wait around for “The Nutcracker” when Nevada Ballet Theatre is readying “Swan Lake.” The production is choreographed by Ben Stevenson and set to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic score. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through May 5, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISERS

Opportunity Village events

Opportunity Village has a full day of events planned for Saturday. Up first, Spring Fest offers a spring market, children’s activities, entertainment, rides and carnival games in the Magical Forest. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Ride wristbands will be available for $10. Sips and Sounds, a 90-minute wine tasting through the Magical Forest path and a 90-minute jazz and soul concert, is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $40; opportunityvillage.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MARKET

A Planty Pop-up

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Mama Chai’s, 4240 Spring Mountain Road, is joining with LV Plant People to present A Planty Pop-up. The event features plants, a market with vendors, and plant-themed mochi doughnuts and drinks.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Phantasmagoria Las Vegas

The solar eclipse just happened, but its musical equivalent goes down this weekend when the none-more-black Phantasmagoria Las Vegas hits town. Headlined by horror punks Mourning Noise, the lineup also features goth rock lifer Eva O, L.A.’s doomy The Sixth Chamber, the Vampiiria Belly Dance and dark ambient noise project Thee Law Ov Attraction. Leave the pastels in the closet at 8 p.m. Friday at the Plaza. Tickets are $25; plazahotelcasino.com.

Jason Bracelin

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
Movies and TV shows casting in Nevada
Stacker

Backstage has compiled a list of television and movie projects casting right now in Nevada, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 2
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 3
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 4
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 5
Your guide to 5 major music festivals in Las Vegas
recommend 6
Proud Las Vegan, international superstar premiering at Wynn this summer