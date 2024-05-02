Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
The Lovers & Friends fest, San Gennaro Feast and comedian Matt Rife top this week’s entertainment lineup.
MUSIC
Lovers & Friends
It’ll be ladies first when mammoth R&B and hip-hop fest Lovers & Friends returns for year three with headliners Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige. The bill also features Nelly Furtado playing her first Vegas show in 17 years, M.I.A. bringing the noise with her clamorous alt-hip-hop, as well as Gwen Stefani, Ciara, TLC, Brandy, Eve and plenty more female stars. Of course, the fellas will also be well represented, with Usher performing once again along with Lil Wayne, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Backstreet Boys and many more at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Sold out; join ticket wait list at loversandfriendsfest.com.
Jason Bracelin
FESTIVAL
San Gennaro Feast
The annual San Gennaro Feast returns Wednesday through May 12 at the M Resort. The festival features food vendors, carnival rides, arts and crafts, home exhibits, face painters, live music performances and more. Tickets are $10 plus fees (food and rides sold separately); children less than 54 inches are free; sangennarofeast.com.
Johnathan L. Wright
MOVIES
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Live in Concert
It will be a May the Fourth to remember with “ ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Live in Concert.” The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ score as the movie plays. See it at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. Tickets start at $29; axs.com.
Christopher Lawrence
FESTIVAL
May the 4th Be With You Beer Festival
How do you make “Star Wars” even better? Just add beer. Hence, no Jedi worth his light saber would want to miss the May the 4th Be With You Beer Festival. Presented by Beer Zombies, the fest will feature unlimited beer samples from 25 breweries into addition to a full “Star Wars” experience including characters, performers, a DJ and live bands beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tenaya Creek Brewery, 831 W. Bonanza Road. Tickets start at $40; eventbrite.com.
Jason Bracelin
DISCUSSION
‘Sons of the Pioneers’
Benny Binion, Jackie Gaughan, Ross Miller and Bob Bailey were some of the most influential names during the golden age of Las Vegas. Their sons are no slouches, either. Casino executives Jack Binion and Michael Gaughan, former Gov. Bob Miller and attorney John Bailey will discuss how their fathers helped shape the city in “Sons of the Pioneers: Remembering Las Vegas Legends.” The program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mob Museum. Admission is $19.95 for Nevada residents, $34.95 for everyone else; themobmuseum.org.
Christopher Lawrence
COMEDY
Matt Rife
Few comedians in recent memory have skyrocketed from clubs to sold-out concert halls as swiftly as Matt Rife has. But he’s not an overnight sensation: Rife paid his dues for years before his popularity exploded after a clip of one of his bits went viral in 2022. See why he’s become one of the comedy’s hottest tickets — if you can get a ticket, that is — at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $82; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
MUSIC
Los Bukis
After a 25-year hiatus, Mexican grupero legends Los Bukis played Allegiant Stadium during their 2022 reunion tour. Now, they’re playing a much more intimate venue as “Los Bukis: La Residencia” becomes the Strip’s first full Spanish-language residency. See it at 8 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Wednesday, with additional performances through May 11, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $85; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
DISCUSSION
‘Wish You Were Here’
Author and editor Liz Coursen delivers a history lesson via vintage postcards in “Having Fun, Wish You Were Here,” a trip back in time spanning Las Vegas’ dusty origins of the early 1900s to its transformation into a glamorous gambling destination in the 1940s. See her presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Free; events.thelibrarydistrict.org.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
FAMILIES
‘Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour’
Ready to blow your 4-year-old’s mind? Blippi and Meekah are coming to the stage in “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.” The live version of the educational series promises to let you and your preschoolers “shake out all the wiggles and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party.” See it at 2 p.m. Sunday in Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $29.50; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
WINE
Cakebread Cellars tasting
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The Wine Cellar Tasting Room in the Rio is presenting a tasting of wines from Cakebread Cellars of Napa Valley. The tasting features sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, plus hors d’oeuvres. Cost: $25. Details/reservations: riolasvegas.com.
Johnathan L. Wright