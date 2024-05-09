Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their "Hackney Diamonds" tour on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Rolling Stones

Start ’em up and they’ll never stop — or so it seems: Now in year 62, the Rolling Stones just keep on rollin’ for what feels like perpetuity. Hitting the road in support of their punchy latest album, “Cockney Diamonds,” from which they play a pair of new tunes, these dudes continue to shame grandpas the world over with their octogenarian vigor. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Aces’ season opener

The two-time defending WNBA champion Aces are beginning another title defense, but seeing them do so in person will be more difficult this time. In March, the team became the first in league history to sell out its season ticket allotment. As such, tickets are available on resale sites for the season opener against the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Michelob Ultra Arena.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Dead & Company

The Grateful Dead were always more technologically cutting edge than they were given credit for, pushing the envelope on concert sound systems since the ’60s. For spinoff band Dead & Company to launch a 24-show residency at the visual and aural marvel that is the Sphere seems like a natural fit all these years later. See them at 7:30 p.m. May 16 at the Sphere, with more dates scheduled through July 13. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Pearl Jam

Last time they were set to play Vegas in the spring of 2022, Pearl Jam had to cancel its show after a pair of band members tested positive for COVID. While disappointing for fans at the time, it turns out the two-year wait will probably be worth it: This go-round, the group is touring in support of its tough-nosed new album, “Dark Matter,” one of the hardest-swinging records in its 34-year career. See Pearl Jam at 7:30 p.m. May 16 and 18 at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $189; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FUNDRAISER

Wine Walk

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, New Vista, a local nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, returns to Downtown Summerlin with its Wine Walk fundraiser. The 21-and-older event features a tasting card and map for 18 wine stations, souvenir glass, live entertainment and backyard games. General admission tickets are $50 in advance at newvistanv.org, $60 at the door.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

Mother’s Day buffet

If you’ve fumbled making restaurant reservations for Mother’s Day on Sunday, a buffet is a good last-minute option. AYCE, the buffet at the Palms, is offering an all-day spread with bottomless mimosas, New York steaks, Black Angus prime rib, fennel-crusted pork loin, lavender-glazed salmon and more. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., $42.99. No reservations.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Justin Timberlake

He already brought sexy back. What’s Justin Timberlake to do for an encore? Launch a mammoth tour with an equally outsize, 29-song setlist in support of his newest album, and sixth overall, “Everything I Thought It Was.” Performing with a large live band, Timberlake’s shows are marathons of liquid dance moves and hot-and-bothered R&B. Stay hydrated. See him at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $100; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Come From Away’

The 9/11 terror attacks and musical theater shouldn’t be a good mix, and yet we have “Come From Away.” Based on real stories from among the 7,000 passengers who were diverted to Newfoundland when air travel was grounded, “Come From Away” is part of the Broadway Las Vegas series for the first time since 2019. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and May 16, with additional performances through May 19, in Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Shania Twain

Some people just can’t stay away from Las Vegas. Following her 2012-14 “Still the One” residency at Caesars Palace and her 2019-22 “Let’s Go” show at Planet Hollywood Resort, Shania Twain is back with “Come on Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All the Hits” at Planet Hollywood. See it at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional performances through May 26, in the Bakkt Theater. Tickets start at $100; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

The long goodbye is coming to an end. The Las Vegas Philharmonic and music director Donato Cabrera announced in January 2023 that they would part ways at the end of his 10-year contract. That final show is now upon us with Cabrera Conducts Saint-Saëns Thundering “Organ” Symphony. In addition to Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, the program will include Chausson’s “Viviane” and Daugherty’s “Once Upon a Castle.” Organist Paul Jacobs will be featured. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center, with a 30-minute pre-concert lecture starting at 6:30. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence