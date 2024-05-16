Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

From left, Laurent Brancowitz, Thomas Mars, Thomas Hedlund and Deck d'Arcy of the band Phoenix perform during iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO concert, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MUSIC

Phoenix

French indie rockers Phoenix began recording their latest album, “Alpha Zulu,” during the pandemic in a studio within the Louvre, filling an empty art museum with sound. The setting was an inspired one, and the same could be said of the record made amid those surroundings. See Phoenix at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $49.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

David Spade and Nikki Glaser

Sarcasm and self-deprecation share the stage when David Spade and Nikki Glaser team up to take any polite sensibilities out at the knees. He’s a sneer incarnate; she’s a self-professed late bloomer who’s blossomed into one of stand-up’s best. See them at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

ART

‘From Grain to Pixel’

A pivotal era of cultural change is on display in “From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography.” The exhibit features 37 works created by 14 artists between 1993 and 2006, a transformational time in China’s history. “From Grain to Pixel” is on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 6 in the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for Nevadans, seniors 65 and older, students, teachers and military with a valid ID; bellagio.com/bgfa.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Celtic Woman

Their concerts are among the most popular specials ever to hit PBS. Trust us, though, their live shows don’t come with pledge breaks. In addition to the four young Irish singers, the “Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour” includes dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing traditional Celtic instruments. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $61; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Caribbean Heritage Festival

The sounds of steel drums, reggae and traditional Cuban music will fill the air during the Caribbean Heritage Festival. Artisan booths, food trucks and children’s activities will be available. The festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

World Whisky Day

Saturday is World Whisky Day. Clique Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating with a Blood Moon, built from Glenmorangie single-malt whisky, cherry heering and Aperol, and an Apple Crush, made with Crown Royal apple whisky, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao, lime juice and Red Bull Yellow Edition. Both are $20.

Johnathan L. Wright

EXHIBIT

‘Wild World’

Hang out with a ball python, a Mexican red knee tarantula and other threatened and endangered animals, many of which were rescued or abandoned, at “Wild World: Stories of Conservation and Hope.” The traveling exhibition celebrates wildlife conservation and the people who dedicate their lives to it. It’s on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Aug. 18, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission starts at $11 for adults, $6 for children; lvnhm.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Poolside pizza pop-up

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Resort is popping up at the Sandbar during country singer Russell Dickerson’s poolside concert. Cheese slices are $6, pepperoni slices $7. Folks can order from the Side Piece storefront inside the resort. Concert tickets start at $42.50; ticketmaster.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Vale of Pnath and Abigail Williams

Who doesn’t enjoy a good old-fashioned pummeling on a school night? Rhetorical question, obviously, but one that’ll be answered regardless when technical death metallers Vale of Pnath team up with black metal lifers Abigail Williams, plus Summoning the Lich and Mourning Anguish, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $14; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Steakhouse specials

From Friday through Wednesday, executive chef William DeMarco of One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering a 20-ounce pepper-crusted Chateaubriand for $149. From Thursday through May 25, rock shrimp risotto with Meyer lemon and Vidalia spring onion is $42.

Johnathan L. Wright