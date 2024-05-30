Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

THEATER

‘Girl From the North Country’

Set in a Duluth, Minnesota, guesthouse in 1934 and populated by characters who are just barely getting by, “Girl From the North Country” features 20 reimagined Bob Dylan songs. The next entry in the Broadway Las Vegas Series delivers something closer to a play with music than a traditional musical. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through June 9, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PET ADOPTIONS

Puppies and Pancakes

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Broken Yolk Cafe, 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, Henderson, is presenting Puppies and Pancakes in partnership with the Animal Foundation. The organization’s adoption van will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; attendees can meet and potentially adopt dogs. Every adoption includes a goodie bag and starter kit. The event also features a prize wheel, swag, mugs to purchase, opportunities to donate to the foundation and a dog-friendly terrace.

Johnathan L. Wright

POETRY

Ada Limόn reading

When it comes to poetry, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. Ada Limόn, the 24th poet laureate of the United States, will read from her award-winning works. The Poetry Promise Reading Series event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Admission is free; poetrypromise.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FAMILIES

‘Sesame Street Live!’

The fun thing about “Sesame Street Live!” coming to a casino is that, while you’re waiting for the show to start, you can teach your young ones how to count to 21. “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” is bringing Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and more favorite characters to town in a show geared toward youngsters ages 1 to 7. See it at 2 p.m. Saturday in Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $27.50; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Avril Lavigne

“And you fall, and you crawl, and you break / And you take what you get and you turn it into …” an icon of turn-of-the-century teen angst. Avril Lavigne’s first single, “Complicated,” transformed her into just that when it propelled the then-17-year-old Canadian to superstardom in 2002. Two decades later, she’s still saluting those “Sk8ter Bois” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

All-Star BBQ Series

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Famous Dave’s, 1951 N. Rainbow Blvd., is presenting a stop in its second annual All-Star BBQ Series as pitmasters compete for bragging rights and cash prizes in the chicken, ribs and wild-card categories. The event also features free admission, free wings prepared by competitors, free Famous Dave’s barbecue samples and Pepsi, giveaways, games and activities, and a live DJ. Details: famousdaves.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Weedeater

Vegas’ newest venue gets a fresh coat of grit when Southern sludge metal trio Weedeater christen Swan Dive with seismic riffs, an anvil-heavy bottom end and frontman “Dixie” Dave Collins’ scabrous “singing.” Get ready to rumble at 7 p.m. Friday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $20; swandivelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party pop-up at Shady Grove Lounge in the Silverton, originally scheduled to end Sunday, has been extended to run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 7. The pop-up, inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” and its tea party chapter, features colorful oversize decor (including a themed Airstream), tea party cocktails, a tea tree provisioned with nibbles and a Mad Hatter Puzzle Hunt. Details: silvertoncasino.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

Go under the sea in the desert with “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” The Super Summer Theatre production kicks off the season at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. See it at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through June 29. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

No Joy

Rare is the band diverse enough to tour with both a post-hardcore favorite like Quicksand and an experimental electronic musician like Baths, and yet female-fronted Montreal shoegazers No Joy have done just that with their wide-ranging, enveloping repertoire. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Usual Place, 100 s. Maryland Pkwy. Tickets are $14; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin