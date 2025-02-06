Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Carolee Carmello leads the cast in the national tour of Tony-winning musical "Kimberly Akimbo," which runs Friday through Sunday at The Smith Center. (Joan Marcus)

THEATER

‘Kimberly Akimbo’

A lonely 15-year-old girl who suffers from a genetic disorder that makes her look like a senior citizen adapts to a new town in the New Jersey suburbs in “Kimberly Akimbo.” The 2023 Tony winner for best musical is from “Shrek the Musical” creators David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori. Justin Cooley, a Tony nominee for originating the show’s role of Seth Weetis on Broadway, joins the cast Friday. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $34.50; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Super Bowl feast

For the Big Game on Sunday, Happy Camper in Fashion Show mall is offering an all-you-can-eat package featuring salads, mozzarella sticks, nachos, chicken wings, meatballs, pizzas, brownies and more. The Super Bowl will air on 20-plus TVs. Service runs from 3 p.m. until the end of the third quarter; seating begins at 2:30 p.m. Cost: $90 (package required for entry); happycamper.pizza.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Shania Twain

“Come on Over” one last time when country superstar Shania Twain wraps up her Vegas residency with a boatload of hits at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $80; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

WINE

Galentine’s Day

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch is hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with $25 bottomless rosé, other wines and house spirits, plus a custom trucker hat bar by @PatchBarLV and custom-fitted jewelry from Bonded Las Vegas.

Johnathan L. Wright

SHOWS

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’

If it’s been awhile since you’ve sashayed your way to “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!,” you’re in for a treat. Ginger Minj, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Seasons 2 and 6, is the show’s new host. Kylie Sonique Love, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6, and Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane, both of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16, have joined the cast. See “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” at 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with an additional 7 p.m. show Fridays, in the Flamingo Showroom. Tickets start at $49; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

2X Monster Trucks

It’s a question we get asked at least twice daily: “When, oh when will a dinosaur-themed monster truck come and wreak havoc locally?” Well, at long last, the wait is over when Roar’N Rex makes its Vegas debut as part of the “2X Monster Trucks Live Tour” at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tickets start at $20 for kids, $30 for adults; 2xmonstertrucks.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Piecing It Together’ podcast

Think Cupid with a knife and a thing for burying it in young couples: That’s the blood-lusting killer in the new, just-in-time-for-Valentine’s Day slasher “Heart Eyes,” which will be the subject of a live taping of the “Piecing It Together” film podcast featuring founder/host Dave Rosen alongside filmmaker Michael Keene, actress Tia Bean and film buff William-Patrick Coleman at 6 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Cinemas, 814 S. Third St. Free with purchase of movie ticket; downtowncinemaslv.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Love Affair

It’s never too early to start preparing for Valentine’s Day. The Love Affair concert gets things started with performances from Next, Jon B, Color Me Badd and Evelyn “Champagne” King. See it at 7 p.m. Saturday in Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $38; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Italian bottles

Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas is offering 50 percent off all bottles of wine every Wednesday to locals and hospitality industry professionals. The wine list includes sommelier-selected releases and wines from northern, central and southern Italy. Nevada ID required for discount.

Johnathan L. Wright

ARTS

First Friday

There are a couple of ways to support First Friday this week. “Love Is in the Art” is the theme for the monthly Arts District gathering, scheduled for 5 to 11 p.m. Friday. Local psychedelic artist Heather Kilsdonk is this month’s featured artist. Meanwhile, “Mondays Dark,” Mark Shunock’s twice-monthly variety revue, will benefit the First Friday Foundation at 8 p.m. Monday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets start at $20; thespacelv.com.

Christopher Lawrence