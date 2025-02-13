Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

RECREATION

Roller Rink

Rock Rink is giving way to Roller Rink. The new outdoor, retro-inspired roller rink opens Friday, replacing the center’s ice skating rink, on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Regular hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May. Admission is $20 for 75 minutes, including stake rental; summerlin.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Gary Clark Jr.

He’s rooted in the blues, but guitar great Gary Clark Jr. adds a few more hues to his sonic palate on his most recent album “JPEG RAW” (an acronym for Jealousy, Pride, Envy, Greed, Rules, Alter Ego, Worlds), in which he furthers delves into jazz, R&B and funk with guests including Stevie Wonder, George Clinton, Keyon Harrold and Valerie June. See Clark at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $71; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Dream Asia

The Dream Asia Festival, running Friday through Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, will feature almost 100 food vendors, including top New York City street vendors, presenting dishes from across Asia, as well as Asian fusion items. Cultural performances, a market and workshops like calligraphy and lantern-making are also on the menu. Tickets start at $12; dreamasiafest.com/lasvegas.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Ten Times Better’

George Lee was handpicked by George Balanchine for the choreographer’s first staging of “The Nutcracker” with the New York City Ballet. His historic contributions to dance were virtually unknown, though, until reporter-turned-documentarian Jennifer Lin found Lee where he’d spent most of the past four decades: dealing blackjack at the Four Queens. The resulting documentary short, “Ten Times Better,” is being screened in honor of Lee’s 90th birthday. See it at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at The Beverly Theater. Lee and Lin will appear at both screenings. Tickets are $14; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Havana After Dark

On Thursday, Eight Lounge in Resorts World presents Havana After Dark, a monthly celebration of Cuban music and dance. Puro Vicente and the Space to Pace band perform at 8 p.m., and a professional instructor leads guests through cha-cha, salsa and mambo steps at 9 p.m. Between sets, a DJ will play a mix of Latin and Top 40 hits.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Pickleball Slam 3

Andre Agassi is looking to continue his pickleball dominance. After teaming with Andy Roddick to win the inaugural Pickleball Slam, the local tennis legend paired up with his wife, Steffi Graf, to win Pickleball Slam 2. They’ll try to retain their titles, and take home the $1 million prize, against Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3: The Duel in the Desert. See it at 1 p.m. Sunday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $60; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Small Plates, Big Flavors

At 2 p.m. Thursday, La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas will present its Small Plates, Big Flavors class, part of Wynn’s Connoisseur Series. Executive chef Billy DeMarco demonstrates how to prepare small plates at home that draw inspiration from the restaurant’s menu. The class includes a small plates tasting. Must be at least 21. Cost: $195; wynnlasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Love is in the air with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor Joseph Young, will perform Brahms’ Variations on a Theme of Haydn, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and Prokofiev’s Suite from “Romeo and Juliet.” Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Miner Family Winery dinner

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bistecca in the Tuscany will offer a five-course dinner featuring pours from Miner Family Winery of Napa Valley. Among the pairings: Dungeness crab cake with California viognier and osso buco ravioli with The Oracle Napa Valley red blend. Cost: $120, plus tax, gratuity and ticket fees; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Cursive

Alternately bracing and beatific, indie rockers Cursive celebrate three decades of their heartfelt, heart-palpitating songbook this year as they return to the road in support of latest album “Devourer.” See them at 8 p.m. Monday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $30; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin