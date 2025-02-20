Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MOVIES

David Lynch retrospective

Celebrate the legacy of David Lynch, who died Jan. 15 at the age of 78, with some of his greatest films. The Beverly Theater is screening “Blue Velvet” (3:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday), “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” (6 p.m. Friday), “Lost Highway” (9 p.m. Friday and 3:15 p.m. Saturday), “Eraserhead” (1:15 p.m. Saturday) and “Inland Empire” (8:30 p.m. Saturday), as well as the documentary “David Lynch: The Art Life” (3:15 p.m. Sunday). Tickets start at $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Comedy Reviewers Awards

Celebrate some of the best local stand-ups, and see a few perform as well, when the Comedy Reviewers Awards salute those in the Vegas comedy community keeping the scene so vibrant. It’ll be a good time for a good cause, with all proceeds going to servingourkids.org, at noon Sunday at Wiseguys Comedy Club in Town Square. Tickets are $10; wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

VGK giveaway

Through February, each purchase of Don Julio 1942 tequila at PT’s Taverns comes with an entry to a drawing for a Vegas Golden Knights jersey. On March 1, one winner will be selected from each tavern to receive the jersey. Visit ptstaverns.com for locations.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

‘Ben Schwartz & Friends’

If you only know Ben Schwartz from his work voicing Dewey Duck in “DuckTales” or Sonic from the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies, prepare to be alarmed. Schwartz, who portrayed Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” and has a long history with “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, is touring with his long-form improv show, “Ben Schwartz & Friends.” See it at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $54; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

UnGala

From 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nevada Shakespeare Festival, in partnership with Leverage Las Vegas, will present the inaugural UnGala at Atomic Saloon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. The event, a benefit for the festival and its education programming, features pop-up performances at the entry, small bites, specialty drinks, silent auction and performances on the Atomic Saloon stage. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $175; nevadashakespearefestival.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

OPERA

‘The Barber of Seville’

“The Barber of Seville,” first performed in 1816, is set in Spain. The version being presented this weekend by Opera Las Vegas takes place in modern Hollywood, with Rosina recast as a pop singer fresh out of rehab, Bartolo as her manager/producer and Don Basilio as a celebrity vocal coach. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets start at $40; operalasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Kerry King

From “Hell Awaits” to “From Hell I Rise,” his frenetic, high-octane debut solo album, it’s been, well, a hell of a career for Slayer guitarist Kerry King, who plays as if his hair were on fire — you know, if he had any hair — conjuring the sound of a man seemingly outfitted with lightning bolts for fingers. See him on his first headlining solo tour at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $53.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Caviar Karaoke

Beginning at 10:30 p.m. Thursdays, Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails, the new caviar bar and live music speakeasy at Caesars Palace, presents Caviar Karaoke, in which guests are invited to take the stage and perform their favorite tunes with a live band. Before performing, folks may fuel up with caviar bites and specialty cocktails. Visit caspianslv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘A Golden Girls Murder Mystery’

Thank you for being a corpse. Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia throw a party, only to learn one of their guests has a killing in mind, in “A Golden Girls Murder Mystery.” Try to solve the crime during the immersive play at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip. Tickets start at $40; eventbrite.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Kool Keith

Rapper Kool Keith — aka Dr. Octagon, Dr. Dooom, Black Elvis, Dr. Ultra, Crazy Lou, Robbie Analog, Poppa Large, Rhythm X, we could go on — is truly one of the most inimitable MCs of all time, with space alien rhymes, a preternaturally smooth flow and an intense love of far, far out hip-hop personas. Get weird with the one and only Kool Keith at 8 p.m. Friday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin