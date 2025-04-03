Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

FESTIVAL

Great Vegas Festival of Beer

The Great Vegas Festival of Beer will feature unlimited samples of dozens of beers, ciders and other beverages Saturday at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Food purveyors are offering empanadas, burgers, barbecue, Greek food, pizza, corn dogs, doughnuts and more for purchase. Tickets start at $55; greatvegasbeer.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire’

Majestic Repertory Theatre is back at it with “I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire.” Samantha Hurley’s dark comedy follows 14-year-old Shelby Hinkley, who kidnaps the actor in 2004 to try to force him to marry her. See it at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through April 20, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $39.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Kraftwerk

With their early use of synthesizers, drum machines and vocoders, German “robot pop” purveyors Kraftwerk helped pioneer pretty much every strain of electronic music — not to mention hip-hop, post-punk and more. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at long last in 2021. Now see them make a rare Vegas appearance at 8 p.m. Friday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Japanese spring festival

The Kizuna Japanese Society is inviting Las Vegans to celebrate spring, Japanese style. The eighth annual spring festival promises demonstrations of Japanese culture, arts, origami, calligraphy, koto, music and dance. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

‘Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic’

Canadian mockumentary comedy series “Trailer Park Boys” is easily the country’s greatest export since Labatt’s beer. Among the show’s central characters is the perpetually shirtless Randy — or Randy Bobandy if you’re in the know — who loves two things in life: park supervisor Jim Lahey and cheeseburgers. See him indulge in his passion for the latter during live comedy show “Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic” at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $30; thespacelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Tacos and margaritas

From 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Pinches Tacos, 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, is offering a happy hour special of three soft shell or hard shell tacos of choice, plus two margaritas, for $20. Pinches, a small chain, has two restaurants in Las Vegas and five in Southern California. Visit pinchestacos.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Papa Roach and Rise Against

Cutting their lives into pieces for over two decades now, nü metallers Papa Roach vaulted to stardom with 2000’s smash single “Last Resort” and have proved to be as durable as their namesake insect. They team up with melodic punk lifers Rise Against and metalcore favorites Underoath at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $39.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

OPERA

‘Viva Verdi’

Consider it a crash course in Giuseppe Verdi. With “Viva Verdi,” Opera Las Vegas will perform what it calls a “greatest hits” parade of the composer’s works, including selections from Rigoletto, La Traviata and Falstaff. Experience it at 3 p.m. Sunday in Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $46; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Ladies night

On Thursdays beginning at 5 p.m., tables of ladies in Hakkasan Restaurant at the MGM Grand receive half off their bills. Some menu items are excluded. For more details, visit taogroup.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Aziz Ansari

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from Aziz Ansari. His most recent Netflix special, “Nightclub Comedian,” was released in January 2022. Fans can see what he’s been up to when he brings his “Hypothetical Tour” to town. See it at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence