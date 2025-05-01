Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Post Malone

Fresh off headlining Coachella, Post Malone hits Vegas for the first time … as a country artist, touring in support of his Nashville-approved latest album, “F-1 Trillion,” cowboy hat in hand. See him at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

“Saturday Night Live” nostalgia is running high this year thanks to all the hoopla surrounding the show during its 50th anniversary. You can keep the celebration going with one of the sketch comedy’s all-time great duos when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the “Restless Leg Tour.” See it at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $69; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

EXPERIENCE

F1 Drive

It’s as close to competing in Formula One as most of us will ever get. F1 Drive, one of three ticketed experiences in the new Grand Prix Plaza, lets guests race on part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in F1-inspired karts. Those karts also feature realistic engine sounds and an LED steering wheel display. Grand Prix Plaza is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 4400 Koval Lane. F1 Drive tickets start at $63 for Nevadans; grandprixplaza.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

UNLVino

The oldest and largest wine tasting in Las Vegas, UNLVino returns for its 50th year from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Grand Tasting raises scholarship money for students attending the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV. The event features hundreds of wines, beers, spirits and sakes from Southern Glazer’s Wine, Beer and Spirits of Nevada, as well as dishes presented by notable Vegas restaurants and by hospitality students. General admission is $125 at the door, $100 in advance; unlvino.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

PARTY

Mosh Eisley

It’s billed as the best emo/punk party in the galaxy. Mosh Eisley blends “Star Wars” fandom and early 2000s punk for anyone looking for a different way to celebrate May the 4th. Attendees are encouraged to come wearing costumes. Experience it at 8 p.m. Sunday in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $35; livenation.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Inoue vs. Cardenas

He’s nicknamed “The Monster,” and in Naoya Inoue’s case it’s not hyperbole: The all-time great Japanese boxing powerhouse has won titles in four divisions and possesses a staggering 90 percent knockout rate. He fights stateside for the first time in four years when he takes on Ramon Cardenas at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $156; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Tacos & Tequila Festival

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the Silverton is presenting its inaugural Sabor y Sonido Rock, Taco & Tequila Festival in the Veil Pavilion. The event features tacos, tortas, tamales, tequilas and tequila cocktails, and live mariachi performances and other live music. Tickets begin at $65; VIP tickets are $85, with early entry and four cocktails; silvertoncasino.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘The Warriors’

If you haven’t experienced the visually striking Baseball Furies or the Hi-Hats, the dangerous street gang whose members dress like mimes, get yourself to the Beverly Theater. “The Warriors” is director Walter Hill’s 1979 cult classic about a gang that’s framed for murder and must find a way from the Bronx back to Coney Island while passing through the turf of various rivals. See it at 3 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Wine Walk

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, New Vista hosts its Spring Wine Walk at Downtown Summerlin, with 18 wine tasting stations from MGP Fine Wine of Vegas. The event raises money for New Vista programs that assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. General admission tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. VIP tickets, with 10 additional tastings and a lounge area, are $99.99; newvistanv.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Cinco de Mayo

On Monday, The Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-1A, in Commercial Center, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with mariachi performances by UNLV students from 7 to 10 p.m., and Shangalu, a Latin fusion band, taking the stage from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Free, but tickets must be reserved online; thecomposersroom.com.

Johnathan L. Wright