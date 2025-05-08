Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

R&B greats Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan, The Go-Go’s and Jazz in the Park top the entertainment lineup for the week of May 9 to 15.

Gladys Knight performs during the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

‘The Queens!’

Prepare to be in the presence of some serious R&B royalty when “The Queens!” tour unites all-timers Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills. The outing launches in Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $103; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

EXHIBIT

‘Old Spanish Trail’

The Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas in Springs Preserve, is extending its featured exhibit, “The Old Spanish Trail: Connecting a Network of Paths,” through July 7. The museum location coincides with a key stop along the Old Spanish Trail — an approximately 2,700-mile trade route that connected New Mexico to the Los Angeles area via Nevada. Mexican merchant Antonio Armijo established the route in 1829. Visit lasvegasnvmuseum.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Go-Go’s

They’ve got the beat, and The Go-Go’s have kept it going — on and off — for nearly five decades now. The pioneering all-female rock band first brought hooks and debauchery galore to the L.A. punk scene in the late ’70s and haven’t looked back since, earning a much-deserved spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Pearl at the Palms. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park turns 35 with a lineup of five free concerts at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Keiko Matsui opens the series Saturday, followed by Spyro Gyra on May 17, Jonathan Butler on May 24, Kirk Whalum on May 31 and Jackiem Joyner/Jessy J on June 7. Seating will open each day at 4 p.m. Opening performances will start at. with headliners beginning around 8. For more information, email EventInfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Christopher Lawrence

DANCE

Nevada Ballet Theatre

Nevada Ballet Theatre is pulling back the curtain on the creative process as NBT Dance Lab highlights the making of new compositions in a black-box setting. See it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through May 18, in the Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center. Tickets are $56.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Future Islands

There’s synth pop, and then there’s synth pop lacquered in sweat and drunk on Red Bull. It’s the latter variety of alternately buoyant and biting sounds that Future Island trades in. See them at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $47.90; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Bread-baking class

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, All’Antico Vinaio, 8533 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is presenting a hands-on class making schiacciata (skia-CHA-tah), the chewy Tuscan flatbread that is a thinner cousin of focaccia. The class also features a welcome spritz, wine, an Italian cheese and meat board, samples of Vinaio’s signature sandwiches, and a loaf to take home. The 21-and-older class costs $87.80 (including fees); bucketlisters.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Josh Groban

You wouldn’t expect Josh Groban to rely solely on deep cuts during his upcoming five-night residency. Now, he has even more reason to lean into the hits during “Gems”: That’s also the name of his new greatest hits album. See “Josh Groban: Gems” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through May 17, in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Bourbon dinner

Starting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is presenting a four-course dinner featuring small-batch bourbons from Smoke Wagon Whiskey. Among the courses: roasted elk loin, speck and cheesy polenta with the malted rye. Cost: $125 inclusive. Reservations: OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Guest conductor and pianist Rei Hotoda will lead the Las Vegas Philharmonic through Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92. The concert also will include performances of Anna Clyne’s “Sound and Fury,” Jennifer Higdon’s “Breeze Serenade” and Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds.” Hear it all at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Hotoda will speak in the concert hall at 6:30. Tickets start at $44.90; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence