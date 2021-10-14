Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas

Ice Cube performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

MUSIC

1. ‘Nightmare on Q Street’

The bop gun will be fully loaded when gangsta rap forebear/world-class scowler Ice Cube headlines this year’s “Nightmare on Q Street” festivities. Cube may be better known for his acting these days, but his bulldog bark on the mic remains one of hip-hop’s signature sounds. Also on the bill are fellow West Coast rap/R&B luminaries Warren G, Xzhibit, N2Deep and others. The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena, 4500 Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $44; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

2. Las Vegas Queer Arts Film Festival

After sitting out last year, the Las Vegas Queer Arts Film Festival is going virtual for Year Three. The all-inclusive, diversity-driven festival will feature an international collection of two features and 62 shorts, all for the low, low price of $20. The on-demand streams can be unlocked Friday through Monday. For tickets and more details, see lvqueerarts.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

COMMUNITY

3. SafeNest Run for Hope 5K

Walk-up registration the morning of the race means you have plenty of time to talk yourself off the couch and into Saturday’s 5K or, if you prefer, the 1-mile fun run – for the excellent cause of supporting a safe place for victims of domestic abuse. This year’s event is emphasizing pets as victims, too, so bring your dog. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road; $50 registration for the 5K, $20 for the fun run; safenest.org.

— Scott Dickensheets

FAIR

4. Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

Knights, maidens, artisans and wandering minstrels will populate Sunset Park this weekend when the 27th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival brings a bit of the past to modern Las Vegas. The schedule includes music, historical re-enactments, shows, storytellers, knights, a scavenger hunt and even a Princess Tea Party. The blast from the European past runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15. lvrenfair.com

— John Przybys

ART

5. ‘Gene Simmons Artworks’

You know him for his hard-rocking artistry with sound. But Kiss mainstay Gene Simmons can do some pretty interesting — even intriguingly subtle — things with colors and shapes, too, as revealed in “Gene Simmons Artworks,” an exhibition at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. The show runs Thursday to Oct. 23 and includes sketches, drawings and paintings. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Find more information at animazing.com.

— John Przybys

GALA

6. M.E.N.U.S.

M.E.N.U.S. — that would be Mentoring and Educating Nevada’s Upcoming Students — is the annual gala benefit for the Epicurean Charitable Foundation that bolsters its scholarship fund. It’s Friday, poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The theme is “Glitz and Glam of Vintage Vegas,” and Wayne Newton will be the guest of honor. Restaurants participating in the dine-around include Hugo’s Cellar, Buddy V’s Ristorante, T-Bones Chophouse, Johnny C’s Diner, Sambalatte, The Stove, Violette’s Vegan and BBQ Mexicana. For tickets, which start at $500, or to bid on the silent auction, visit ecflv.org.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

7. Rancid/Dropkick Murphys

Still giving ’em the boot after all these years, punk lifers Rancid will have you reaching for the throat lozenges come Saturday morning after leading the many sing-alongs that highlight their impeccable discography. Joining them are Celtic punk mainstays the Dropkick Murphys and hard-edged rockers The Bronx, who kicked Vegas in the teeth at Punk Rock Bowling last month. Get sweaty at 8 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 at axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

8. Don Felder

Former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder, whose post-Eagles hits include the now-iconic “Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)” from the now-iconic film of the same name, plays Green Valley Ranch Resort’s Grand Events Center on Friday. Felder spent 27 years with The Eagles before his departure in 2001, having had a hand in creating such classics as “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.” Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets start at $25 at stationcasinoslive.com.

— John Przybys

MOVIES

9. Hidden Cinema

Its name is a bit of a misnomer. Hidden Cinema isn’t exactly “hidden,” it’s just not where you’d normally look for a movie theater: atop a parking garage at 321 S. Casino Center Blvd. This weekend, the open-air Hidden Cinema is getting into the Halloween spirit with screenings of “Saw” (7 p.m. Friday), “Psycho” (7 p.m. Saturday) and “Scary Movie” (10 p.m. Saturday). The frightful films continue through Halloween night. Tickets are $11-$52.50, plus fees. See hidden-cinema.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

BURLESQUE

10. Rated Red

This is a family paper, so quick, yank this page from your tween’s hands before they read this item! “Rated Red” is a big-production burlesque show from the immersive imagineers at Area15, with 16 “fierce,” diverse,” “body-positive” dancers, a four-piece live band and a seriously high ooh-la-la factor. (Peep the description before you go.) You’ll have to spend tourist money to see it — tickets start at $75 — but it zaps some extra Sin into this here Sin City. Fridays at 9 and 11 p.m., 3215 S. Rancho Drive, area15.com.

— Scott Dickensheets

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.