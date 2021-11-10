Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas

Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

HOLIDAYS

1. Glittering Lights, outdoor ice rinks

The holidays — or at least some prominent signs of the holidays — are coming early as three of the valley’s most recognizable Christmas traditions open. Glittering Lights takes over Las Vegas Motor Speedway with more than 5 million LED lights making up more than 600 animated and sparkling displays. It opens at dusk, Friday through Jan. 9. Admission starts at $25 per vehicle. Santa Claus arrives at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, which also will see the return of Rock Rink, the center’s outdoor ice rink. Santa Claus’ Chalet is open daily through Dec. 24. Rock Rink is open daily, except Thanksgiving and Christmas, through Jan. 17; skate rentals start at $16. And the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, including its fire pits and seasonal food and drinks, is open daily, Tuesday through Jan. 2; skate rentals start at $20.

— Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

2. Tacos and Tamales

Desert Breeze Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, will be filled with the sounds of mariachi music and the aroma of tamales and tacos during this festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event, sponsored by Clark County Parks & Recreation, also will include margarita, tequila and craft beer tastings, Lucha Libre wrestling and rides, games and other activities for kids. Admission is free; food and drink tasting packages are available at tacosandtamaleslv.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

3. Black Crowes

From bummed to beaming, so Black Crowes fans probably went when the band’s reunion tour was rescheduled from the MGM Grand Garden last September to a two-night stand at the much-cozier House of Blues because of the pandemic. This is the rare stop on the band’s current trek, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of its seminal blues-rock debut “Shake Your Moneymaker,” where you can see the group in a relatively small hall. Get something to Crowe about at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $99.50; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

BENEFITS

4. One Drunk Puppy

There won’t actually be any drunk puppies present, but homeless pets will be the beneficiaries of this annual event, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Sway Pool at the Silverton. Tickets, $45 in advance and $55 at the door (if available), include appetizers, live entertainment, a selection of wines, a wine wall and a silent auction, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Animal Foundation. Visit animalfoundation.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

BOXING

5. Terence Crawford

Welterweight champion Terrence Crawford is arguably one of the top five pound-for-pound fighters in boxing. Why arguably? Because while Crawford has some impressive wins under his belt, he just hasn’t faced many high-level opponents, largely because of bickering promoters. That changes this weekend when he goes toe to toe with former two-time division champ Shawn Porter. It’s a fascinating clash of styles: the always-pressing-the-action Porter, a bulldozer in boxing trunks, against a supremely slick, ambidextrous technician like Crawford, who possesses plenty of power of his own and will brawl at the bat of an eye. For casual fans and diehards alike, this is a can’t-miss fight. The undercard begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $54 at axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

CEREMONY

6. 22nd Latin Grammy Awards

The diverse but unfailingly hypnotic strains of Latin music will fill the MGM Grand Garden on Nov. 18 when the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards come to town. Scheduled performers include Paula Arenas, Ruben Blades, Nella, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, Danna Paola, C. Tangana, Calibre 50 and Los Dos Carnales. The show begins at 5 p.m. and the dress code is black tie. A limited number of tickets are available starting at $91.20 (plus taxes and fees) at axs.com.

— John Przybys

MUSIC

7. Evanescence and Halestorm

They teamed up in song, now they’re doing the same on the road. Female-fronted rockers Evanescence and Halestorm joined forces on the former’s women’s empowerment anthem “Don’t Speak for Me,” which featured guest vocals from Halestorm namesake Lizzy Hale. A friendship was born and a co-headlining tour was booked, Evanescence’s first since the release of “The Bitter Truth,” the group’s first album of new material in a decade. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $80 at ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

OPERA

8. ‘La BoDEAD’

“La Boheme” is Puccini’s classic opera about bohemians in Paris. Vegas City Opera’s “La BoDEAD” is a contemporary retelling set in Rome during a plague, and it’s not giving too much away to say that the story owes more to George Romero than Puccini. But Puccini probably would be cool with it. The opera runs Friday through Nov. 21 at the Charleston Heights Art Center, 800 Brush St., and tickets are $30 at vegascityopera.org.

— John Przybys

COMEDY

9. Jeff Dunham

Ventriloquism has come a long way from the more gentle era of Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, and Jeff Dunham is one of the performers to thank for that. He returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday with “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” and seldom has that combination of punctuation marks been so apropos. Expect appearances from Walter, Peanut, Achmed and the rest of the supporting cast. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $70.05 (which includes taxes) at 855-234-7469 or caesars.com.

— John Przybys

DINING

10. Sherry Festival

Celebrate International Sherry Week in style at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where the celebration continues through Sunday. It includes a seasonal sherry cocktail, the Autumn Gin & Tonic (which also includes two kinds of sherries, apple and star anise), a sherry flight, $18, and limited-edition tapas to pair with the sherries. For those who wish to celebrate at home, a trio of bottles of the sherries represented in the flight are available for $115. Visit jaleo.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

Looking for more things to do? Check out our searchable database of events, exhibits and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley.