Tourism is up: Zip lining gives you a bird’s-eye view of Las Vegas

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, zip lining can offer a new way to see Las Vegas and its glittering lights.

People ride the Super-Hero Zoom zoom line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People ride the Super-Hero Zoom zoom line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People prepare to ride the Super-Hero Zoom zoom line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People ride the Super-Hero Zoom zoom line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People ride the Super-Hero Zoom zoom line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People ride the Super-Hero Zoom zoom line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person rides the Zip-Zilla zip line at SlotZilla at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Looking for a new way to see Las Vegas?

Whether it’s your first time visiting or even if you were born and raised here, zip lining can be a great way to get a bird’s-eye view of Las Vegas and its glittering lights.

Here are a few to try:

1. SlotZilla

Anyone who has been to the Fremont Street Experience has probably seen feet flying over their head.

The 11-story slot machine-inspired zip line attraction is the only zip line tour of downtown Las Vegas, according to its website.

At least 300 people ride it every day, with much higher numbers during seasons with more tourists, said Emali Templeton, the lead retail associate at SlotZilla. Around 900 people were riding it each day when Templeton spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in February.

The record, she said, was 2,277 riders in one day.

There are two options: The shorter Zip-Zilla zip line and the taller Super-Hero Zoom zoom line.

The Zip-Zilla zip line launches people from a platform 77 feet in the air. They ride in a seated position and land between the Fremont and the Four Queens. It costs $49 and is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and from noon to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The Super-Hero Zoom begins from a 114-foot platform, which is over 10 stories in the air. The flyer travels 1,750 feet down the Fremont Street Experience at up to 40 mph to a landing platform at the Golden Gate. It costs $69 and is open from noon to 1 a.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and noon to 2 a.m. Thursdays to Sundays.

2. Linq

The Linq zip line is the only zip line on the Strip. It launches riders from a 12-story tower and sends them 1,121 feet at up to 35 mph.

It begins at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The ride lasts around two to three minutes, according to Nick Salnas, the box-office call center agent.

Riders need to be between 60 and 300 pounds, and 3 foot 4 inches and 6 foot 4 inches tall. Those under 12 years old need to be accompanied by someone over 12 years old, and anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by a guardian.

It costs $49 and is open every day from 2 to 10 p.m.

3. Spy Ninjas

The longest indoor zip line in Las Vegas stretches 115 feet and lands at a platform for a ropes course, according to its website. It’s located at Spy Ninjas HQ at 7980 West Sahara Ave.

To ride the zip line, people can purchase the action pass for $24.95, which grants access to the zip line as well as the trampolines, climbing walls and several adventures for one hour. Closed toed shoes are required for the zip line.

It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays the park is open from 10 a.m. to midnight, and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It opened March 9, 2024, and the park had around 300,000 people visit in the first year, according to Susan Thomason, director of sales and marketing.

4. Skyjump

It’s not quite a zip line, but the SkyJump at The Strat has a drop that feels like a “vertical zip line,” according to its website.

The 17-second jump is the only sky jump in North America and the highest in the world, according to the website.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and costs $149.99 Mondays through Thursdays and $169.99 Fridays through Sundays.

Guests staying at The Strat or Nevada locals can ride for $99.99. There is also a happy hour cost of $99 from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays to Thursdays.

Since opening in April 2010, it has had 5,000 jumps, the website said.

Those who chicken out do not get reimbursed. Instead, they receive a “chicken out” voucher they can pass on to another person.

Riders must be over 14 years old and over 52 inches tall, though there is no height maximum. The weight capacity is 265 pounds.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.