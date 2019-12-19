Train ride with Santa leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Families can take a 90-minute ride with Santa on Nevada Southern Railway’s Pajama Train. (Boulder City Review)

ARTS & LEISURE

Pajama Train with Santa

Families can take a 90-minute ride with Santa on Nevada Southern Railway’s Pajama Train. The excursions, running through Monday, feature storytelling, hot chocolate and cookies at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. in Boulder City. Tickets are $30 to $45. For a shorter experience, the 30-minute Santa Train ($10) runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10. For tickets, visit nevadasouthern.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Holiday marathon

Much like Ebenezer Scrooge, you can still discover the Christmas spirit — even on Dec. 25. Sam’s Town will host a free holiday movie marathon on Christmas Day inside Roxy’s Lounge. Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. with “White Christmas,” it also features “Scrooged” (10:30 a.m.), “Miracle on 34th Street” (12:15 p.m.), “Elf” (1:50 p.m.), “Christmas in Connecticut” (3:20 p.m.), “A Christmas Story” (5 p.m.), “Holiday Inn” (6:40 p.m.) and “It’s a Wonderful Life” (9 p.m.).

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ekoh

Emotive Vegas rapper Ekoh has fashioned himself into a DIY success story, earning nearly 10 million streams of his independently produced and released songs on Spotify without any label support. Heavy roadwork has helped: One of Ekoh’s biggest tours yet, opening for fellow Las Vegan Dizzy Wright and Georgia’s Rittz, hits town at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $22 to $25; call 702-862-2695.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Ron’s Steakhouse anniversary

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Ron’s Steakhouse — the namesake of onetime Las Vegas mayor and former general manager of the casino Ron Lurie — with a throwback menu of classics, available through Dec. 29. The special menu includes the Ron Lurie, with a spinach-pancetta salad, rib-eye, baked potato and vanilla ice cream, $44, as well as oysters Rockefeller and stuffed mushrooms, $10; Charlie’s Steak Au Poivre, $29; and chicken Marsala, $22.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Grand Menorah lighting

The Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday with the lighting of its 20-foot Grand Menorah. Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore and Fremont Street Experience President Patrick Hughes will be on hand when a local rabbi officially welcomes the Festival of Lights to downtown Las Vegas. The ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. between Las Vegas Boulevard and the SlotZilla takeoff tower. Visit vegasexperience.com for more information.

Al Mancini