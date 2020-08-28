81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Entertainment

Travis Willingham excited to explore Thor in Marvel’s Avengers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 6:12 am
 

When most people think of Thor, they probably think of Chris Hemsworth, who stars as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor Travis Willingham is just fine with that.

“There are worse things to be compared to,” Willingham said, laughing.

Willingham is no stranger to playing Thor, however. He has voiced Thor in a variety of projects from animated shows to various video games, including Marvel’s Avengers, releasing on Sept. 4.

“It’s pretty wild because I grew up with comic books,” Willingham said. “Thor was one of the characters I found the least relatable in those days because he’s a demi God and he spoke in this classically stilted sort of way.”

But after playing Thor in multiple projects, Willingham has been thrilled at the different directions the character has gone.

“In the past decade, they’ve just done so much with the character and the property,” Willingham. “He is just one of the most entertaining to play because he still has some of that disconnect. You’re never really going to fit in on Midgard when you’ve done your upbringing on Asgard.”

Willingham joins an all-star ensemble cast in the Avengers, including Sandra Saad, Troy Baker, Nolan North and Laura Bailey. And, although he’s no stranger to playing Thor, he found joy and fun exploring parts of his character he hadn’t before.

“For me, taking someone like Thor who has such an intimidating persona and visage and finding the nooks and crannies that make him unique and relatable and interesting has been the thing I’ve enjoyed the most,” Willingham said.

Many are familiar with the Avengers thanks to the comics and films, but Willingham said they worked to provide a new take on the heroes.

“It’s important to distinguish ourselves immediately,” Willingham said. “You come in and the characters relationships are different. It helps keep the audience at the same level. You see they’ve had some success, because they’re being celebrated. Clearly, the danger hasn’t passed and it’s up to us to hint at what was and what’s coming.”

Playing Thor was a childhood dream come true for Willingham, but not one he originally thought possible when he began his acting career. He arrived in California ready to take Hollywood by storm.

“I moved to California in 2005 with the same aspirations that anybody does who moves to California,” he said. “I wanted to be the biggest film and TV tar that there’s ever been. That did not happen.”

Willingham did start to get voice acting roles, though he found out it required a major adjustment.

“I came from theater, so I’m a very loud person,” Willingham said. “My wife will tell me I can hear you from across the store. Tone it down. I’m used to projecting as loud as is needed to reach the seats in the back of the theater. It’s something I’m very proud of. In voice over, that’s not worth anything.”

Willingman learned that voice over required a different skillset.

“They’d tell me, hey you’re yelling and the mic is right in front of your mouth,” Willingham said. “I had to learn how to be subtle and create enough sound and deliver a performance with the minimal amount of breath or voice possible.”

But as he grew more comfortable, he fell in love with voice acting.

“It turned out to be my passion – the nerdy stuff I did as a kid, the comic books I read and getting up early to watch Thundercats, G.I. Joe, all of it,” Willingham said. “That made my inner self happier than some grand aspiration of being some A list movie star ever would. I’ll be doing this for as long as they let me.”

With the release of Marvel’s Avengers close, Willingham is excited to see the reception from fans. While he knows it’s impossible to please everyone, he’s confident that many fans will be pleased.

“You trust in what you did and the experience that you had and hopefully people will enjoy it,” Willingham said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
2
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
3
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
4
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
5
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas hip hop artist's new album cracks iTunes charts - Video
Jeff Thompson, who performs under the name "Ekoh," is a rising local indie rapper whose latest album “The De2our” debuted in the top 10 on the iTunes hip-hop charts. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST