More than 50 years after setting foot on the Westgate stage, the King's reign in Vegas lives on

Story and photos by Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

On July 31, 1969, one of the most famous performers of all time stepped onto the stage to begin his residency at the International (later the Las Vegas Hilton, and now Westgate).

Decades later, Elvis’ influence in Las Vegas remains large as ever, from wedding chapels and impersonators posing for tips on the Strip to the memorabilia filling shelves at countless gift shops.

This summer’s biopic “Elvis” directed by Baz Luhrmann took the top box office spot in its opening week, further proving his legacy is alive and well.

The King of Las Vegas, a three-day festival that hosted tribute artists from across the U.S. as well as Brazil and the U.K., took place July 8-10th at the International Showroom. The performances, with a full backing band and backup vocalists, were done on the very same stage where the King performed over 600 sold-out shows.

A separate event, The Las Vegas Tribute Festival, drew fans to Sam’s Town the following weekend, where fans once again clamored for their chance to get a scarf or kiss from the “King,” and waited after the shows to take pictures and get autographs.