7 gifts for the TV binge-watcher in your life

By Christopher Lawrence Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2017 - 2:12 pm
 

Television still may be referred to as the small screen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t think big with these TV-related gifts.

‘Walking Dead’ wine

What kind of wine pairs best with brains? Fans of “The Walking Dead” can watch their favorite show while sipping from their choice of the Rick Grimes 2016 California Petite Sirah, the Daryl Dixon 2016 California Cabernet Sauvignon or the Negan California Bourbon Barrel Red Blend.

lot18.com

$22 each or $59 for the set; lot18.com

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Tactical Assault Wipe

What began as a joke about the official products being sold by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones became very real with the release of the “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Tactical Assault Wipe. All net proceeds will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.

store.hbo.com

$100,000; store.hbo.com

‘Stranger Things’ ugly sweater

It’s an ugly Christmas sweater. It’s a callback to the way Joyce and Will communicated during the first season of “Stranger Things.” The “Stranger Things” ugly sweater is two, two, two gifts in one.

target.com

$32.99; target.com

‘Ninja Warrior’ duvet cover

Know an athlete with a burning desire to be his or her best? Do they have a really small bed? Then the official “American Ninja Warrior” twin duvet cover is for them.

nbcstore.com

$125.95; nbcstore.com

Dr. Spencer Reid T-shirts

Las Vegas native Matthew Gray Gubler and his Dr. Spencer Reid have made such an impression on “Criminal Minds” fans that CBS is selling seven different T-shirts based on the quirky character.

cbsstore.com

$24.95; cbsstore.com

‘Twin Peaks’ log pillow

Celebrate this year’s return of “Twin Peaks” and its beloved log lady with the official “Twin Peaks” log pillow.

store.sho.com

$49.95; store.sho.com

‘Star Trek’ Red Shirt fragrance

Anyone with even a passing knowledge of “Star Trek” knows that the characters wearing red shirts were always the first to die. So what does impending death smell like? According to the “Star Trek” Red Shirt fragrance, apple, lemon, lime, rosemary, cedar, musk, amber, tonka and leather.

hottopic.com

$22.90; hottopic.com

