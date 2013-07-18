99 Words About … Fox’s new late-night curiosities

"High School USA!" is part of Fox's Animation Domination High-Def lineup Sunday nights.

At least they’re short.

Fox is previewing its 15-minute bursts of late-night weirdness known as Animation Domination High-Def — Get? ADHD! — at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, KVVU-TV, Channel 5.

“High School USA!” feels like Archie Comics on acid. Archie — err, Marsh — has an eating disorder. The Betty and Veronica stand-ins are equally interested in making out with him and each other.

“Axe Cop” stars an axe-wielding, flying-dinosaur-riding cop battling a giant zombie robot containing a talking piece of excrement who longs to make the world poop itself to death.

Maybe I’m just not young enough to appreciate them.

Or high enough.

— CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE