‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ releases teaser for Neil Patrick Harris’ Count Olaf

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Count Olaf in Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events." (YouTube)

LOS ANGELES — “Something strange is going on,” Klaus says in the newest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events.”

Fans of Lemony Snicket’s (aka Daniel Handler) beloved books and the movie, starring Jim Carrey, of the same name can lay their eyes on all-new footage of the upcoming TV reboot, featuring the first look at Neil Patrick Harris’ dastardly villain, Count Olaf. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows the three Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny — whose evil guardian Count Olaf (portrayed by Carrey in the 2004 film, which grossed $209 million worldwide for Paramount Pictures) is determined to steal their family inheritance. The siblings are forced to outsmart Olaf, foiling his crooked schemes and disguises, while also uncovering clues to their parents’ mysterious death.

“You haven’t the faintest idea,” sneers Count Olaf after the siblings call him “horrible” and “awful.”

The eight-episode series also stars Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket), Joan Cusack (Justice Strauss), Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire), and Louis Hynes (Klaus Baudelaire). It’s executive produced by Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler.

Time to meet the incredibly handsome Count Olaf in this incredibly @Unfortunate teaser. Coming to Netflix Friday the 13th of January. pic.twitter.com/48pyrBXHZs — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) November 3, 2016

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” debuts worldwide Jan. 13 on Netflix.

Netflix announced the deal to adapt “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (in association with Paramount Television) in November of 2014.