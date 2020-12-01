Abby Dalton, Las Vegas-born actress, ‘Falcon Crest’ star dies

Abby Dalton, known for her role in “Falcon Crest” and a mainstay on popular game shows in the 1970s, has died, according to multiple websites.

Abby Dalton in 1984 in "Falcon Crest." (CBS PHOTO/CBS PHOTO)

The 88-year-old Dalton, who was born in Las Vegas, died on Nov. 23 of an undisclosed illness.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Dalton appeared in 1960s sitcoms Hennesey and The Joey Bishop Show before taking on the role of the “scheming winery heiress” Julia Cumson on Falcon Crest.

Dalton was nominated for an Emmy in 1961 for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor or Actress in a Series for her work on Hennesey. She lost to The Andy Griffith Show’s Don Knotts.

She also appeared regularly on Match Game and Hollywood Squares.

Dalton, according to the Hollywood Reporter was born Marlene Wasden in Las Vegas on Aug. 15, 1932. She also worked as a model and a dancer at the Sands Hotel.