ABC TV series casting funny kids in Las Vegas

“Kids Say the Darnedest Things” is returning to television, with host Tiffany Haddish, and the series is hosting a Las Vegas casting call.

Tiffany Haddish, a cast member in the upcoming film "The Kitchen," poses before the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Presumably, that’s because the show is cheap and identifiable. This is, after all, the network that has retreads of “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth” airing in prime time.

Also, viewers probably aren’t exactly lining up to watch the previous version, in which Bill Cosby interacted with small children.

Tiffany Haddish has that job this time around.

Anyway, if you have an outgoing child, the series is hosting a Las Vegas casting call from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 in the Athena Ballroom at Alexis Park, 375 E. Harmon Ave.

According to the casting notice: “We are looking for kids aged 4 to 11 years old who are fun, funny, opinionated, talkative, passionate and inquisitive. We want to meet collectors, experts and kids with special talents. We’ll be featuring kids that have strong opinions or feelings about a given topic. We need funny kids who are not professional actors but just being themselves.”

For more information, click here, email susan@pitmanproductions.com or call 818-666-3606.