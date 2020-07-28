ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ may join CBS’ ‘Love Island’ in move to Las Vegas

As COVID-19 has upended the TV industry, both reality shows will reportedly film their upcoming seasons here.

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec are the "Sharks" on ABC's "Shark Tank." (ABC/Patrick Ecclesine)

Some of Los Angeles’ COVID-related losses are shaping up to be Las Vegas’ gains.

Days after a report surfaced at Vulture that CBS’ “Love Island” would film its second season on the Strip, ABC’s “Shark Tank” may be on its way here, as well.

According to Deadline, the stars and L.A.-based crew members of “Shark Tank” are in a quarantine bubble at an undisclosed Las Vegas location in preparation to shoot the upcoming 12th season.

“Shark Tank” finds business moguls — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary — competing to invest in various business and product ideas, helping their creators achieve their dreams.

As for “Love Island,” the U.S. remake of the British dating sensation throws a group of barely-clad singles together in a closed environment. Like a carnal game of musical chairs, every few days the couples pair up, with those without a match left vulnerable to being sent home as new singles arrive.

Pre-production on “Love Island” is believed to have begun at The Cromwell ahead of filming there.

The Caesars Entertainment property has yet to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown. There’s no word yet as to whether it would remain closed, both for safety and practical reasons, in order to accommodate filming.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.