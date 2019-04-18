Alex Trebek promises to be back for 36th season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek in an Oct. 1, 2018, photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek put a wrap on the popular television game show’s 35th anniversary season Wednesday, updating his battle against pancreatic cancer and promising to be back in September when the show starts taping again after a summer hiatus.

The 78-year-old Trebek revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a video filmed on the last day of taping for the current “Jeopardy!” season, he wanted fans to know that he is “feeling good” and plans to be back for the show’s 36th season.

“Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you,” Trebek says. “Well, of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well.”

Trebek thanked fans for their continued support as he continues his “therapy.”

“I wanted to once again thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support particularly the many cards I’ve received from young people. I’m touched beyond words,” he said. “I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season. … So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.