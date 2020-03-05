Amazon Prime Video to bring back ‘The Kids in the Hall’

The eight-episode series will star the original cast of Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

TORONTO — Amazon announced Thrusday that the critically acclaimed sketch comedy series, “The Kids in the Hall,” will be making a comeback on Prime Video.

With the return of all of the original “Kids,” the eight-episode Amazon Original series, which will be a continuation of the original show, will be available to Prime members in Canada and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.

First premiering in 1989, the original Emmy Award-nominated series starred Canadian comedians Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

All of the original “Kids” will be reprising fan-favorite characters (and assuming some new ones) for the series’ next iteration. The series will be executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator, Lorne Michaels.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making ‘The Kids in the Hall’ the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, vice president of international originals for Amazon Studios. “’The Kids in the Hall’ is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base.”

“Even after 30 years, ‘The Kids in the Hall’ has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

“The Kids in the Hall” will be the first Canadian Amazon Original series and follows the release of Amazon Original series that have been launched around the world in countries including Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.