Amber Dixon to anchor show on PBS

KSNV-TV reporter Amber Dixon shoots as the Harlem Globetrotters perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in February 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former KSNV-News 3 sports anchor/reporter Amber Dixon will be the new host of of Nevada Week on Vegas PBS beginning next month, the station announced on Friday.

Dixon was one of more than a dozen employees laid off by KSNV in March.

Vegas PBS said she will anchor Nevada Week beginning on Feb. 4, replacing Kipp Ortenburger, who has hosted the program since 2019. Nevada Week airs at 8 p.m. on Fridays on Vegas PBS Channel 10.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amber to our Vegas PBS family,” said Mary Mazur, President of Vegas PBS. “She is an outstanding journalist, who will fit right in with our team and the overall content strategy and style of the show.”

Vegas PBS said Ortenburger chose to work full-time in his role of head of the station’s grants department.