Ambien maker responds after Roseanne blames racist tweet on drug

In the time it took to compose a 53-character tweet, Roseanne Barr went from a hero that ABC was banking upon to unemployed.

Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2018. ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

From left, Whitney Cummings, Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Jayden Rey, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Sarah Chalke and Emma Kenney arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif., March 23, 2018. ABC has canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne", Tuesday, May 29, following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif., March 23, 2018. ABC has canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racially insensitive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Tuesday, May 29. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — In the time it took to compose a 53-character tweet, Roseanne Barr went from a hero that ABC was banking upon to unemployed.

The network canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” Tuesday after Barr’s racist tweet that referred to Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.” Her agent dropped her, and other services pulled “Roseanne” reruns.

Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show’s cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that “racism is not a known side effect.”

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was “ambien tweeting” at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

The swift developments rendered President Donald Trump at least temporarily mum.

Trump, who reveled in the success of “Roseanne” after Barr’s character in the show came out as a supporter of his presidency, made no mention of the firing in a campaign-style rally in Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

Barr showed no signs of abandoning Twitter, engaging in a series of tweets late Tuesday that apologized to those who lost their jobs because of the “Roseanne” cancellation, expressing remorse she was being branded a racist, and also retweeting posts that attacked ABC and a meme that included Jarrett.

The supporters’ tweets included posts that criticized ABC, “The View” co-host Joy Behar and ESPN’s Keith Olbermann. She later asked supporters not to defend her.

“I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” Barr wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr was resoundingly condemned Tuesday, including from many who helped make her show successful.

Jarrett, a black woman who said she was “fine” after the slur, urged in an MSNBC special Tuesday about racism that the incident become a teaching moment. She said that Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC parent Walt Disney Co., called to apologize and told her before it became public that the show was being canceled.

“Tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our president and feel as though he reflects the values of our country,” Jarrett said. “But I also think that every individual citizen has a responsibility too, and it’s up to all of us to push back. Our government is only going to be as good as we make it be.”

The executive producer of “Roseanne,” which came back this spring after being gone for two decades and instantly became television’s second most popular comedy, said he supported ABC’s decision.

“Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us,” said Tom Werner. “It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by those abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

ABC canceled the show in a one-sentence statement from Channing Dungey, the network’s entertainment president, who called it “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

ABC and Disney had taken notable steps to be more inclusive in its entertainment, and Dungey is the first black to be entertainment president of a major broadcast network. But much of its progress would have been threatened if it looked the other way at Barr’s tweet.

She has a history of diving into political conspiracy theories on Twitter, and that’s how she ended her Memorial Day weekend. She criticized Democratic financier George Soros and tweeted that Chelsea Clinton was “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” implying she was married to a nephew of Soros. Clinton herself corrected Barr online. Donald Trump Jr. retweeted two of Barr’s statements about Soros, although not the remark about Jarrett.

Jarrett’s name came up in response to Twitter commentary that raised her name in relation to an Obama conspiracy theory. Barr tweeted: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

AP writers Mark Kennedy, Jocelyn Noveck and Leanne Italie in New York and Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles contributed to this report.