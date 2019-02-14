‘American Ninja Warrior’ returning to Las Vegas Strip

"American Ninja Warrior" -- "Las Vegas Season Finale" Episode 1015 -- Pictured: Drew Drechsel -- (David Becker/NBC)

Las Vegas once again will be inundated with ninjas.

“American Ninja Warrior” has been renewed for its eighth season on NBC, the network announced Thursday. For the eighth year in a row, the series will stage its national finals in the vacant lot across Las Vegas Boulevard from Luxor.

Contestants will compete in regional challenges in Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and Tacoma, Washington, for the right to attempt to scale Mount Midoriyama in Las Vegas.

The first competitor to complete all four stages of the obstacle course will win $1 million. In the event that no one finishes the course, whoever goes the farthest will take home $100,000.

The Las Vegas finals are scheduled for June 18 to 21 and June 23, according to On-Camera Audiences, which supplies tickets for the tapings.

Once they’re made available at a later date, tickets can be reserved here.