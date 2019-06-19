‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns to Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO
“American Ninja Warrior” will stage its national finals on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Luxor.
For the eighth year in a row, “American Ninja Warrior” TV series will stage its national finals on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Luxor.
Before Tuesday night’s filming, radio personalities and former competitors hit the obstacle course to the delight of many of the show’s fans who were in attendance.
Soon after, things were expected to get pretty serious with $1 million at stake.
The first competitor to complete all four stages of the obstacle course in the least amount of time will take home the grand prize. In the event no one finishes the course, whoever goes the farthest will take home $100,000.