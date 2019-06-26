Beth Chapman dies; wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star was 51

Beth Chapman, the wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, died early Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after suffering from cancer. She had been in a medically induced coma since Monday in Honolulu. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP)

Duane "Dog" Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., in 2013. (Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

HONOLULU — Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman, died on Wednesday.

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a nagging cough checked out. A tumor was removed and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Duane Chapman posted on Twitter early Wednesday. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”