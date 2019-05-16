74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
TV

‘Big Bang Theory’ stars reflect on show’s end, next steps

By Lynn Elber The Associated Press
May 16, 2019 - 9:20 am
 

BURBANK, Calif. — With “The Big Bang Theory” ending after 12 seasons, viewers can comfort themselves with reruns. The cast has those — and residuals— but not the reassuring workplace rhythm and camaraderie.

During the closing days of taping the hour-long finale that airs at 8 p.m EDT Thursday on CBS, stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch spoke to The Associated Press about their experiences on the top-rated comedy, and about what they’ll do next.

Cue the Kleenex

Cuoco: There’s a lot of emotions going on, very bittersweet. It’s very strange that a lot of people are coming up to me saying, “How are you?” like someone died.

Parsons: It’s a real rite of passage moment in your life. And much like more “normal rites of passage,” be it a bar mitzvah or a wedding or a graduation, there is a feeling of accomplishment. And like those events people also tend to cry, even if they are happy and they know that this was organic and the way life is supposed to go.

Nayyar: The thing I’m going to miss most is my banter with Simon, with everyone, the fact that we’ve gotten along so well. There’s not a lot of places you can go anymore that you feel safe just being yourself.

Rauch: I think it’s going to hit me around the time we normally come back after a hiatus. In August, when I’m gearing up because we’re coming back, I think it’s going to be, “Oh, I have a table read coming up,” and realizing that I don’t.

Moving on

Parsons: I’m still very focused on continuing to seek out work as an actor almost exclusively. I’m not finding anything like writing or directing or anything else that’s overtly calling me. I’m just trying to keep moving and active as I can so that the right next thing will speak loudly when I see it.

Cuoco: For me, producing. I’d love to continue to work as an actor but I love the development process, and I just started dipping my toe into it a year ago. I enjoy putting pieces together.

Helberg: I picture myself growing a beard, and waking up at noon and sitting at the piano playing music, or trying to get into photography. Sounds kind of romantic. My favorite thing to do is act, so I’m going to do a play in the fall.

Nayyar: When we started “Big Bang,” there weren’t a lot of opportunities for South Asian actors. And now what’s happening you’re getting the best of both worlds (here) and in India. We make 900 movies a year in Bollywood. Now you have Netflix India, you have Amazon India. There are many beautiful, big novels that are being made for this cross-cultural platform, and they’re looking for talent and I hope I can help fill some of those roles.

Bialik: I have a couple of projects that I’m looking to produce for other women, and obviously the science space is somewhere that I live in always. But I think I’ve never been at a place in my career where I could have more of a voice.

Galecki: I really enjoy being more a part of the storytelling. I made the same mistake a lot of actors do, assuming that the process starts with your first day on set and ends with the wrap party. To be in the room when the seminal idea is hatched and nurtured through to the end is really exciting for me.

Rauch: My husband and I write together, and we have our production company here at Warner Bros. And also just spending time with my kiddo is a good thing to do.

‘Big Bang,’ for posterity

Cuoco: We are in a very modern era where everything is streaming, everything is binge-watch. Our show is as classic as it gets. People still want to tune in and I like that idea of television. I like being able to talk about it all week and look forward to your favorite episode of a show. We don’t have that as much anymore.

Galecki: It’s a show all about relationships and that’s timeless. And I hope it will endure. I don’t see a time where 100 years from now that wouldn’t resonate or be relatable.

Bialik: If I were a young student at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and this show had existed, I would have loved the male characters as much as the female, because I think for a lot of women that kind of (science) interest is very genderless.

Rauch: That it’s inspired a lot of young girls to go into STEM is so exciting to me.

The end: a bang or a whimper?

Bialik: We’re just hoping I don’t have to be pregnant.

Parsons: We’re obviously on this Nobel trajectory which is going to wrap. I feel like we might lose. We aren’t, at the end of the day, real people who could be listed in the history books on the Nobel. So do we want to go that way?

Cuoco: It should just end with all of us around the table eating Chinese food, like we always do. Simple as that. And I want them to fix the elevator. Or not fix it, but address it in some way.

Helberg: I don’t want anyone to die. That would be pretty definitive and not funny either, necessarily. Unless they fell down the elevator shaft, that would tie it all in.

Entertainment Videos
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Actor Tim Conway poses Sept. 13, 2008, with his award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy S ...
Tim Conway dies; actor, comedian was 85
By Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Tim Conway, the impish second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died at age 85.

This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in Ne ...
Disney takes full control of Hulu
The Associated Press

Disney is taking full control of Hulu, extending the reach of its streaming abilities.

"The Plagiarism Schism" -- Pictured: Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Mel ...
Cast of CBS hit going out with ‘Bang’
By Jim Halterman NTVB Media

As Thursday’s series finale approaches, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and other “Big Bang Theory” stars reflect on the sitcom’s 12-season run.