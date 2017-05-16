Bill O’Reilly to join The Blaze on Glenn Beck’s radio show

Courtesy (Bill O'Reilly/Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — Bill O’Reilly is joining Glenn Beck’s conservative news outlet TheBlaze for a weekly spot on Beck’s radio show.

“We’re going to do that every Friday until Beck gets tired of me,” O’Reilly said on the most recent installment of his “No Spin News” podcast. “It’s a good outlet for me to, you know, discuss things back and forth with Beck, who’s a good friend. We don’t agree on everything, but it’s very lively.”

During his radio show last week, Beck extended an invite to O’Reilly to come onboard. “I would like you to work for TheBlaze,” Beck said. “I could not get the cable coverage by myself because I’m not powerful enough, unless you have a giant corporation behind you. If we could unite our powers for good, as opposed to evil — but that’s another conversation.”

Beck and O’Reilly are both former Fox News anchors who left the network under controversial circumstances. Most recently, O’Reilly was let go by Fox amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women, which he has emphatically denied. Beck hosted his own show on Fox from 2009-2011, but left the network after advertisers began pulling their ads from his timeslot due to the nature of his rhetoric.

TheBlaze recently settled a legal dispute with Tomi Lahren, who hosted her own show on TheBlaze, after Lahren sued the company last month, claiming that her show was canceled and she was blocked from accessing her social media accounts after she voiced her pro-choice position on “The View.”

Beck and TheBlaze filed a counterclaim, alleging that Lahren was suspended — though not fired — for a host of unprofessional behavior, including mistreating the crew and refusing to work with one of the company’s makeup artists. The claim also called Lahren, 24, “one of the most divisive people in media.” Lahren was overheard saying that she would sue TheBlaze and that “she could own TheBlaze when it is done,” the counterclaim alleged.