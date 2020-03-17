Billboard Music Awards postponed in Las Vegas

The show joins the Academy of Country Music Awards, both of which were scheduled for the MGM Grand Garden, in being delayed.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are Las Vegas’ second major televised awards show to have been postponed by coronavirus.

The event, which had been scheduled for April 29 at the MGM Grand Garden, will be rescheduled for a later date, according to a statement from the show’s producers and NBC.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which had been scheduled for April 5 at the MGM Grand, were postponed Sunday. That event will be rescheduled for September, according to a statement from multiple parties involved in the production.

The Billboard awards were scheduled to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who has delayed the April 1 launch of her “Invincible” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Dick Clark Productions, which oversees both awards shows, indicated the Billboard awards may be looking for a new home whenever the show takes place. A statement issued by the company and NBC said they “will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

