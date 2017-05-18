ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
TV

Bobby Moynihan to leave SNL

The Associated Press
May 18, 2017 - 8:48 am
 

NEW YORK — Bobby Moynihan will leave “Saturday Night Live” following this weekend’s season finale after nine seasons on the NBC show.

Deadline.com reports Moynihan is bowing out after CBS picked up the pilot for “Me, Myself & I,” a sitcom starring Moynihan and John Laroquette.

Moynihan is the second-longest tenured member of the “SNL” cast behind Keenan Thompson. His best known recurring character is Drunk Uncle, who shows up to tell stories on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Moynihan has also voiced characters in the animated films “The Secret Life of Pets,” ”Inside Out” and “Monsters University.”

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like