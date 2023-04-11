BravoCon is bringing the drama to Las Vegas

The three-day event is the place for Bravoholics to see their favorite Bravolebrities up close and personal.

Andy Cohen is seen at a panel discussion during BravoCon in 2022. (Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo)

Andy Cohen and others are seen at a panel discussion during BravoCon in 2022. (Charles Sykes/Bravo)

The Housewives are coming, and they’ll surely be bringing some Below Deckers, Southern Charmers and Vanderpumpers with them, when BravoCon heads to Las Vegas.

The gathering — think Comic-Con if it were singularly devoted to one very gossip-y cable channel — will take place Nov. 3-5 at Caesars Forum.

So what exactly happens at BravoCon? The event, which debuted in New York in 2019 and resumed there last year, is THE place for Bravoholics to see their favorite Bravolebrities up close and personal during three days of panels, meet-and-greets and, if last year’s is any indication, something called Bravopaloozas.

Need to read the word “Bravo” a few more times? In addition to more than 60 live events and more than 140 cast members from Bravo shows, BravoCon 2022 also featured the immersive Bravoland experience and Bravo Bazaar, a collection of more than 65 vendors that included Bravolebrity-owned businesses.

Few details have been released about BravoCon’s Las Vegas debut, but a press release promises “a weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations and lifelong connections.”

Andy Cohen, the ringleader who keeps the Bravo Cinematic Universe in check, also will bring his “Watch What Happens Live” Clubhouse to the Strip.

Ticket information is not yet available, but we’ll bring it to you when it’s announced.

